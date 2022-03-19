newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There were stamps, coins, postcards and historical artefacts galore on Saturday, as the Launceston Philatelic Society held their Stamp and Coin Market at the Max Fry Hall. Launceston Philatelic Society president Robery Antell said that it was a great event for passionate collectors as well as those interested in starting. "We've been doing the markets for as long as I have been a member which is at least 30 years," he said. "We have two markets each year and we have resumed them after COVID interfered with us being able to run them last year. We have seven dealers here today, a little bit down on previous numbers. "A lot of people come in with stuff to sell and it's a great opportunity, as they have a number of people that they can excite with what they have." Mr Antell said that collecting is something that is usually passed on through generations. "I think it's in your blood. You either like collecting or you don't," he said. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccination "Lot's of people have parents or family members that were involved in it and that lead to them taking it on and inheriting the collection, which sparks their love for it." Randal Askeland from Newstead specialises in philatelic items that are from Tasmania. "I collect documents, stamps and other paper item and I've been collecting for more than 60 years," he said. "My father collected stamps. A lady from this club came to my school and she held a class for an hour a week in stamp collecting. Six of us went along to the club, but I was the dedicated one that kept doing it and I haven't stopped." READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term The Launceston Philatelic Society was founded in 1946 by a group of people interested in stamp collecting and exhibiting. The society has an extensive library of collectables thanks to their members, which meet twice a month. Meetings include member displays, a mini sale and auction. The Society say that stamp and coin collecting is one of the worlds most popular hobbies, noting that ever since a young Victorian lady advertised in The Times for Penny Black to wallpaper her room, stamps have fascinated and delighted collectors. With stamps for all corners of the globe, the avid collectors use the market to sell, buy and show off their collections. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

