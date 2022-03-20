sport, local-sport,

The Tasmanian junior team for the AusCycling National Championships have completed their final training session ahead of their departure for Brisbane. The George Town Velodrome hosted the enthusiastic young riders as they fine-tuned raceplans before taking to the Anna Meares Velodrome. AusCycling Tasmania's community and sport development manager Craig Notman said the riders have completed a solid preparation under the tutelage of long-time state junior coach Janelle Smith. They will go into championships high on confidence after some strong team member performances at last weekend's Austral Wheelrace and Bells Open events in Victoria. Notman said Saturday's sun-drenched final training session was the ideal send-off before heading for the Sunshine State. The championships begin on Thursday and run until Sunday at the venue used during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Tasmanian team of eight features riders from all three regions of the state including Launceston City Cycling Club duo Thomas Blazely and Lachlan Oliver. Tasmania has a proud and prolonged history of success at national junior track championships with several former medallists going on to become senior champions and claim subsequent international honours.

