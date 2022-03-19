sport, local-sport,

South Esk Swimming Club's Sophie Hills enjoyed a golden weekend at the state championships in Hobart. Hills, 15, was among a host of athletes who set new Tasmanian records at the four-day long-course titles at the Hobart Aquatic Centre. Hills' records, in the multi-class S9 category, were for 50m butterfly (37.85 seconds), 200m freestyle (2:45.36) and 50m freestyle (33.69). She claimed gold in 50m fly, 100m fly, 50m back, 100m free, 200m free and 100m breaststroke. Among other outstanding performers from the North were: Abbie King, 13, also from South Esk, with seven individual gold medals; Launceston Aquatic's Taylor Brock, 14, with five; South Esk's Emmerson Lowry and Lucas Gray, both 11, with four each; and LAC's Amy Muldoon, 18, with three. Other Tasmanian record-breakers included - Noah Kamprad (Hobart Aquatic): 400m individual medley (4:29.49) open and 17 years, 200m fly (2:03.59) 17 years, 200m back (2:06.36) 17 years and 400m free (3:57.70) open, 17 years and all-comer 17 years; Matilda Smith (HA) 100m breast (1:10.45) 17 years and (1:09.43) open and 17 years, 200m breast (2:27.77) all-comer and 17 years; Daniel Shilcock (HC) 50m back (27.98) 15 years; Sahansa Undawatta (HA) S13, SB13 50m free (34.01), 100m breast (1:39.63), 50m breast (45.53); HA relay team of Max Giuliani, Tim Belstead, Sam Askey-Doran, Noah Kamprad 800m (7:51.29) and 400m (3:32.51); Hobart Aquatic relay team of Bonnie Smith, Matilda Smith, Ella Chan, Abbey Holloway 400m medley (4:25.32). Northern champions included: Abbie King, 13, SE (100m back, 200m back, 200m IM, 400m IM, 100m fly, 100m free, 200m free); Sophie Hills, 15, SE (50m fly, 100m fly, 50m back, 200m free, 100m breast, 100m free MC); Taylor Brock, 14, LAC (400m IM, 100m free, 200m free, 400m free, 800m free); Emmerson Lowry, 11, SE (200m IM, 200m free, 100m free, 100m fly); Lucas Gray, 11, SE (200m IM, 200m free, 100m back, 100m fly); Amy Muldoon, 18, LAC (100m fly, 200m fly, 200m breast); Zoe Casey, 15, SE (15&U 1500m, open 1500m); Xavier Nesbit, 16, SE (200m breast, 100m breast); Emily Thomson-Chia, 17, LAC (16-18 yrs 1500m); Jensen Walton, 17, Cradle Coast (100m back); Isabel Perry, 11, SE (100m back); Dawson Howell, 20, LAC (50m free); Samuel Fischer, 12, SE (200m fly); Meg Homan, 14, Cradle Coast (200m back); John Skipper, 14, LAC (200m fly); Jessica Homan, 16, LAC (200m free). Relays - South Esk: girls' 8-11 200m free and 200m medley; boys' 8-11 200m free and 200m medley. Elite athletes were seeking qualifying times for the Australian age (from April 11 to 18) and open (May 17 to 22) championships both in Adelaide. TWO South Esk teenagers are the state's junior open water swimming champions. Blake Stretton, 16, and Ella Fischer, 15, took the plunge in the Tasmanian Ocean Swim Series. Points were allocated from the Bridport, Boat Harbour and Brooke Street (Hobart) swims. The champions were acknowledged at the long-course titles in Hobart. Senior male award winners: 1 Sam-Askey-Doran, 18 (HA), 2 Kye Direen, 17 (HA), eq 3 Cooper Armitstead, 17 (CC) and Isaac Malley, 19 (Burnie); senior female: 1 Billie Roger, 18 (HA), 2 Sienna Palser, 18 (HC), 3 Charlotte McNeill, 17 (HC); junior male: 1. Blake Stretton,16 (SE), 2 Alexander Stolp, 14 (Sandy Bay), 3 Tom Heazlewood, 15 (SE); junior female: 1 Ella Fischer, 15 (SE), 2 Mollie Davis, 15 (HA), 3 Meg Homan, 14 (CC).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/de3377e1-d3e7-4012-bc3b-293e4337c71f.jpg/r259_269_2048_1280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg