Greater Northern Raiders men face the tall order of scoring 318 runs on Sunday if they are to qualify for the Cricket Tasmania Premier League final. New Town dominated the semi-final at Latrobe, declaring at 8-330 and then picking up three home wickets before stumps. The visitors' top order were in magnificent form, led by opener Anthony Mosca who recorded his biggest score of the season with 133 runs off 237 deliveries. With first-drop Mitch Owen recording a somewhat faster run-a-ball 90, New Town raced to 179-1 before the hosts finally started to make major inroads. Riverside 15-year-old Aidan O'Connor led the bowling figures with 4-53 off 15 overs and Devonport's Sam O'Mahony added 2-60 but Dravid Rao (1-51) and James Beattie (1-77) were rather more expensive while Jono Chapman (0-65 off 18) went uncharacteristically wicketless. With Jayden Vince adding an unbeaten 37 down the order and helping compile an eighth-wicket stand of 46, New Town were always set to post an imposing target despite four middle-order wickets going for single figures. The situation worsened when Tim Coyle's men took to the crease late in the afternoon. In less than eight overs at the end of the day, the Raiders were reduced to 3-12 as the Manenti brothers wreaked havoc. John Hayes (five), Cooper Anthes (two) and Nathan Parkin (two) were all sent back to the rooms as Harry Manenti (2-6) and Ben Manenti (1-4 off three) bowled six of the seven completed overs. Rao (three not out) and Alistair Taylor (yet to face) will begin the second day knowing the Raiders face a huge ask to make their second final of the season. The match resumes at 10.30am on Sunday.

