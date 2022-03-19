newsletters, editors-pick-list, food, truck, launceston, gobble n go, a1, van, roadhouse, tasmania

Eagle-eyed Launceston residents may have spied a new food truck parked outside Marshall Batteries on Invermay Road. The food truck's name, A1 Gobble n Go, might jog fond memories for some passers-by as it does for owner-operator Amanda Crawford. "When I was a kid going to Kings Meadows high school we used to love going to a place in the city called Gobble n Go that's closed down now. 'A1' is what I name all my businesses, but 'Gobble n Go' is in honour of that place," Ms Crawford said. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations For Ms Crawford, the previous Gobble n Go encapsulated a lot of what she wanted to bring to her own four-wheeled establishment. "I just wanted to make somewhere that's quick and affordable. I've got three kids, so I know it can cost an arm and a leg to feed them. Here with the deals, everyone can afford to get something - rich or not," she said. READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term Amid an ever-rotating list of new venues offering the next social-media-trending food, A1 Gobble n Go has bucked the trend by offering nostalgia-inducing burgers, wraps and milkshakes that many would remember from their own childhoods. "My homemade patties are my nan's recipes. I really like the wraps too - we use good-quality grilled and seasoned chicken," she said. "I didn't want somewhere fancy, but the quality is 100 per cent and the goodness is 100 per cent." READ MORE: 90 years of Miss Flinders celebrated at Launceston Airport Before opening the truck, Ms Crawford's previous cleaning business ran successfully for five years until the advent of COVID-19 forced her to pursue other options. While starting completely afresh with a different venture would be daunting for some, the truck marks just another step in Ms Crawford's entrepreneurial life. "My dad died when I was 16 so everything I've got I've built for myself," she said. The truck marked its first day open about a month ago and Mr Crawford is already seeing customers return for her roadhouse-style fare. "We've had a few people come back and say, 'This is just like what I'd make at home', which has been nice to hear," she said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/44b399a6-5de5-4141-a3ba-225a372ede4e.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg