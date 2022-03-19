Launceston food truck A1 Gobble n Go opens at Marshall Batteries
Eagle-eyed Launceston residents may have spied a new food truck parked outside Marshall Batteries on Invermay Road.
The food truck's name, A1 Gobble n Go, might jog fond memories for some passers-by as it does for owner-operator Amanda Crawford.
"When I was a kid going to Kings Meadows high school we used to love going to a place in the city called Gobble n Go that's closed down now. 'A1' is what I name all my businesses, but 'Gobble n Go' is in honour of that place," Ms Crawford said.
For Ms Crawford, the previous Gobble n Go encapsulated a lot of what she wanted to bring to her own four-wheeled establishment.
"I just wanted to make somewhere that's quick and affordable. I've got three kids, so I know it can cost an arm and a leg to feed them. Here with the deals, everyone can afford to get something - rich or not," she said.
Amid an ever-rotating list of new venues offering the next social-media-trending food, A1 Gobble n Go has bucked the trend by offering nostalgia-inducing burgers, wraps and milkshakes that many would remember from their own childhoods.
"My homemade patties are my nan's recipes. I really like the wraps too - we use good-quality grilled and seasoned chicken," she said.
"I didn't want somewhere fancy, but the quality is 100 per cent and the goodness is 100 per cent."
Before opening the truck, Ms Crawford's previous cleaning business ran successfully for five years until the advent of COVID-19 forced her to pursue other options. While starting completely afresh with a different venture would be daunting for some, the truck marks just another step in Ms Crawford's entrepreneurial life.
"My dad died when I was 16 so everything I've got I've built for myself," she said.
The truck marked its first day open about a month ago and Mr Crawford is already seeing customers return for her roadhouse-style fare.
"We've had a few people come back and say, 'This is just like what I'd make at home', which has been nice to hear," she said.
