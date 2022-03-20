news, local-news,

Entitled Off the Track, The St Helens Destination Action Plan Group is establishing a sculpture trail around Georges Bay that works with the surroundings, while providing a unique visitor experience. The three artists that have been selected are Andrew Redman, Gavin Wagner and Anita Denholm. Each of the three artists have chosen material that connect to the natural landscapes including granite, steel bar, concrete and wood. READ MORE: Tasmanian population shrinking as immigration tanks Mr Redman said that his work to be entitled ' Rhythm and Flow' has been designed to age with its surroundings. "I have chosen to use wood as the medium due to wanting to create an aged, bleached, aesthetic over time like the patina found on driftwood," he said. "I have selected Macrocarpa as the timber species not only because of its outdoor durability, but because its plantation grown and sustainable." READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations The DAP group said that the St Helens area has one of the most beautiful natural bays and surrounding bush land in the world. The St Helens DAP group are waiting on the confirmation from the funding body to install two of the sculptures this year and commission one to be launched next year as part if the 2023 Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/814d099e-d1fe-4ed7-acc8-5e21a329db27.jpg/r0_100_972_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg