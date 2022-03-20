news, local-news,

Dorset Council have announced the recipients of the 2022 Barry Jarvis Scholarship, named in honour of the late mayor, who was a strong advocate of education in Dorset. The Barry Jarvis Scottsdale High School Scholarships are to assist local students to continue their studies in Year 11 or 12 at Scottsdale High School. Scholarships were awarded to Liam Jensen-Cooley, Nikayla Smith, Ryan Burr, Emily Hanslow and Chloe Singline. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations The Barry Jarvis Apprenticeship/Traineeship Scholarship was given to Liam Saunders. Liam completed year 10 at Scottsdale High School last year and is now undertaking a carpentry apprenticeship with local Bridport builder Brett Williams. Jordan Harper was one of the successful recipients of the University Scholarship. Jordan is undertaking a bachelor of Primary Education at the University of Tasmania in Launceston. READ MORE: 90 years of Miss Flinders celebrated at Launceston Airport The other recipient of the University Scholarship was Alysha Carins of Winnaleah, who is studying a Bachelor of Science majoring in Geography and Environment. Alysha has a strong passion for environmental sciences, marine biology and agriculture. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/e77b0ac5-8edb-4cc8-943d-a2f88a63bcd3.jpg/r198_254_1002_708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg