Public Health Services anticipate new daily COVID cases could increase next week due to the highly contagious BA.2 variant. As of Friday, there were a total number of 9105 active cases in the state - the highest this figure has been since borders reopened on December 15. Public Health director Mark Veitch on Friday said he expected to see daily case numbers to either sustain or increase over the next week. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations "I would anticipate that by the time we get into April, we'll start to see a decline in case numbers," he said. Dr Veitch said the doubling of COVID case numbers in the state earlier this week corresponded with what had occurred in other states and territories when the more contagious Omicron variant emerged. "If we look back at the change in the case numbers in Tasmania, the increase started in the North-West about a month ago," he said. READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term "It was followed a week or so ago by an increase in the North and now the increase is most marked in the South." The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee met on Friday where close contact definitions and rules were discussed. Members of a household must isolate for seven days when a COVID-19 case is diagnosed within the home under these rules. READ MORE: 90 years of Miss Flinders celebrated at Launceston Airport Dr Veitch said with there being more than 9000 active COVID cases in the state, it was estimated there would be two to three times this number who were defined close contacts. When asked whether he was concerned close contacts might flout the rules out of frustration, Dr Veitch said these people had a responsibility to their fellow workers and family members to not infect others. He said close contact requirements needed to be balanced out in a way that was safe and not socially disruptive, which is what the AHPPC conversation was about. The state's Public Health Emergency Declaration is due to be reviewed next month. Dr Veitch said he was presently is discussions with colleagues and other agencies on whether the extend the order or let it expire.

