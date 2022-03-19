news, local-news,

It's a similar story heard throughout regional Australia: Muslim communities having to use crowded prayer rooms at universities or other rented spaces for their traditional prayers. Without a place to call their own, it limits that sense of inclusion and belonging in a community, particularly for individuals and families who have arrived from all corners of the globe, often from regions deep in conflict and persecution. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations To have a space where they can practice their faith, meet other families and enjoy the peace of familiar surroundings will make a world of difference. This is why the first Friday prayers at Launceston's first mosque is such an important milestone for the wider community. As Gulcan Kilinc says, it is also an opportunity for children to learn and experience their faith among others, given the lack of Muslim schools in the region. It takes that pressure off parents too, who have - so far - been required to carry out this teaching themselves. The House of Guidance stands as a tribute for the resilience of the city's Muslim community, completed using the donated skills, materials and expertise of its community members. It is also a welcoming place for the wider community to learn about an important part of our city's fabric. And the fact such a milestone could be reached in Launceston without any form of discriminatory discussion - heard elsewhere on the mainland in similar circumstances - can be seen as a sign of the welcoming nature of Tasmanians. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/ca541962-06f0-4493-8e5d-fcd924ec9e28.jpg/r0_242_5000_3067_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg