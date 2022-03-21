The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Waverley man jailed for a range of offences

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 21 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waverley man jailed for a range of offences

A Waverley man was sentenced to a total of four months jail after pleading guilty to a raft of charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.