news, local-news,

Right now there is a quiet confidence in Tasmania. Our State is one of the safest places on the planet and our economy is strong. We went into the pandemic from a position of strength, and we have worked hard to maintain this. Our plan is working as we continue to transition to living with COVID, with the latest ABS Labour Force data for February showing jobs are returning. READ MORE: Family stranded in caravan due to rental crisis In fact, Tasmania has hit a record high for the number of Tasmanians ever employed, at 265,600, in seasonally adjusted terms. This means there are now 31,000 more Tasmanians employed than when we first came to Government in 2014, with 6,200 Tasmanians finding work in February alone - a 2.4 per cent increase, the highest monthly growth in the country. There are also a record number of women employed at 127,700, and our unemployment rate remains at near-record lows at 3.9 per cent. It's great news for Tasmanian businesses and workers and demonstrates our economy continues to perform strongly following the reopening of our borders in December, with businesses now having the confidence to invest and hire. Tasmania is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family with an abundance of opportunities available for people, businesses and investors to grasp. Already we have achieved 100 per cent renewable in terms of our energy generation and having achieved net zero emissions in six out of the last seven years investors on both the supply and demand side are lining up for the opportunity to invest and create jobs here. READ MORE: Calls for LGBTIQ law reform But we want to continue this momentum as we deliver our plan to secure Tasmania's future, which is why the State of the State laid out a comprehensive, aspirational vision to provide the services Tasmanians deserve in health, education, housing, and vital community services and facilities. Our plan includes forecast investment of more than $1 billion over 10 years into critical health infrastructure, to ensure that generations of Tasmanians to come will be able to access care where and when they need it, regardless of where they live, while also helping to attract and retain staff in our major hospitals. It includes unprecedented action to assist the housing needs of Tasmanians through a massive 10-year housing package, in excess of $1.5 billion, to build on our existing reforms and take further action to provide affordable housing, including a commitment to building 10,000 new dwellings during the next decade. In addition to these measures, this Government has focused on easing cost of living pressures for Tasmanians. While our fuel check app is helping consumers find the lowest price of fuel, I have written to the Prime Minister requesting consideration of interim measures to reduce the price of fuel for Tasmanian consumers, including a temporary reduction in the fuel price excise - as we believe action is required now to help avoid significant adverse economic impacts on Tasmania. Our plan includes further action to ease the cost of living for Tasmanian families and put downward pressure on rents, with a reduction in the rate of land tax - meaning further reductions in the costs for rental properties and helping to put downward pressure on rent prices. We are committed to providing better outcomes for all Tasmanians and the State of the State has a particular focus on looking after our most vulnerable. That is why it included $40 million to replace the Ashley Youth Detention Centre and shortly we will commence a process to select a site in the North and a site in the South for two new purpose-built facilities as part of a reform of the entire Youth Justice System, as well as a commitment to deliver new multi-disciplinary centres to support victim survivors of family and sexual violence. READ MORE: Region's top businesses shine at awards night The State of the State also includes an aspirational vision for our sporting future, noting that increased participation in sports leads to a healthier community, including our plan to develop a multi-purpose entertainment stadium at Regatta Point that will deliver significant social and economic outcomes, and create a spectacular and iconic entry to Hobart. These are all key investments to set Tasmania up not just for now, but for decades to come, and we are not afraid to put forward our aspirational vision for Tasmania. The last few years have shown us that we must not just focus on the horizon, we must lift our eyes beyond that, which is exactly what this Government intends to do to secure Tasmania's future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/f208f25c-7d4c-4089-94d1-7774e07b252d.jpg/r0_171_3400_2092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg