Northern Exposure magazine | Autumn 2022 edition

Welcome to Northern Exposure and a very warm welcome to autumn! There's no denying it's been a long, hot summer. However, the days are starting to feel crisper and the trees show the first signs of the new season. As the weather starts to cool down, it's the perfect time to start enjoying cosy days in and exploring the beauty of the changing landscape. And luckily there's plenty to keep us busy. During autumn's cooler months we welcome back the Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) festival to the city. This much-loved festival is putting the spotlight firmly on Launceston and celebrating the city's recent crowning as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. This year, festival goers can expect plenty of delicious food and movie pairings and screenings in some of the city's most stunning buildings and homes. There are also plenty of other events to fill your calendar this autumn, from the Australian Musical Theatre Festival that welcomes headliners Paulini, Philip Quast and Chloe Dallimore who will all be hosting workshops in their areas of expertise. Our advice is to get in early to book tickets to these sure-to-sell out workshops. And as a final hoorah to summer-fresh crayfish, why not check out Rhys Hannan of Harvest Market's recipe for fresh crawfish brioche rolls. Perfect for a picnic before the cooler weather finally settles in. With the crisp blue skies and the rainbow of leaves fluttering through the air, it's time to make the most of the change and get outside to enjoy our fabulous city. Click here to read Northern Exposure magazine online.

