Len's legacy: In the News

My passion for black and white photography and the news media I owe to my father, Len Scambler. I am proud, my dad worked for TNT9 as the senior cameraman, and knew during my high school days that maybe one day I might too follow his footsteps into the world of TV. My father taught me many things. One part of the life lessons was about cameras, and more to the point black and white photography. This tale is of a father who guided his son into a life long career. My parents came out from England in 1959, dad left a job at the Ilford Pictorial as a compositor, and started as linotype operator at the Examiner, and in the early 60s he left for a cine-cameraman's job at TNT9. Len Scambler and the first video camera that came to TNT9, the RCA TK-76. weighing about eight kilograms At a young age I was allowed to see my dad work his magic with the camera. At weekends, I joined him on his daily rounds of news and sport. I learnt all about the Arriflex film camera that he used, and how it was set up on tripods with the audio equipment. The film magazines came in two sizes, 100 foot for 3 minutes of vision and 400 foot for 11 minutes, it would take 24 frames per second to run through the camera. I got to carry the spares, then later when the video camera was introduced, it was connected to a large heavy videotape recorder, and yes, I got to carry that one too. Len Scambler on top of the Mowbray racecourse grandstand Dad covered all of Tasmania. He flew over the 1967 bushfires and over the opening of the Batman Bridge, which I still have a large 6ft photo of that he took, of which a copy was used as a backdrop for the news, visiting celebrities and also many advertising commercials. Weekends were usually of sport, footy, hockey, horse racing, speedway, and cycling. There's famous vision of dad's of the 1977 Burnie wheel race, where cycling legend Danny Clark won the race from the back of the pack. I remember sitting on top of the news-van, listening to commentator Ray James getting excited as the race went on, the film can be seen on YouTube. Len and Paul ( I'm in the striped cardigan) at a rally in Launceston. Dad showed me how to interact with people and the professionalism that was needed to do the job properly, how to visualise the shots and think ahead of how the assignment might look. I think this is why he was so well respected for his work. The processing and editing of film also had to be done. Dad used to get me to load up the film processor and keep an eye on it until it rolled off the other end. I was always amazed how this film stuff went in one end blank, and came out with little pictures on it. Film was actually cut and spliced together, for editing the vison, so it matched the script. He would cut it up and then watched it on the TV. Len and his trusty Arriflex camera, with my sister Kerry Scambler and reporter Ray James The hallways of TNT9 and more so the newsroom became my second home, and the people there were influential to me. Newsreader and editor Paul Murphy, sports reporter Ray James, and news reporter Jim Cox. Others were Craig Turner, Lyn Jackson, Tony Rosevear, and Fred Archer. All gave me guidance. 1981 Cameramen, Len Scambler, Jim Maloney and John Young Dad on top of their newsvans, with the crew of the News department. I left high school in 1981, was at TNT9 part time already, learning from Fred Archer working in the studio on Sports Club, with days in the newsroom. I wanted a full-time job, in 1985, and my relative Angie Bridle who was a sub-editor at The Examiner at the time mentioned a photographers job so I applied. Editor Michael Courtney and Rod Scott along with chief of staff Tom O'Meara gave me a chance, and here I am. So the twist to this tale is, dad started at the Examiner and went to TNT9, whereas I started at TNT9 and I'm here at the Examiner. A father and son who have been covering news and sport for Tasmania. A young Paul Scambler with the Arriflex camera Even though dad passed away six years ago, there's still some days on the job where I wonder how dad would have shot this, and sometimes my pictures reflect his work. The respect and professionalism he taught me is still one of the most important things I have learnt and value. Paul Scambler - Senior Photographer.

