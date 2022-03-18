Greens aiming for big federal Tasmanian hospitals cash package

news, local-news, Tasmania, hospitals, health, crisis, Australian Greens, Senate, balance of power, Peter Whish-Wilson

The Australian Greens want to force the next federal government to "fix" Tasmania's health system. Greens Leader Adam Bandt on Friday said if the party held the balance of power in the Senate after the upcoming election it would push the next government to pump an extra $580 million into Tasmania's public hospitals. The Greens' plan includes lifting the federal funding share for the hospitals from 45 per cent to 50 per cent, which Mr Bandt said would give the hospitals an extra $159.7 million over the next decade. Their plan also involves: The Greens claimed polling and history suggested a "power sharing" parliament was likely and they were in line to hold the Senate balance of power in their own right. Mr Bandt said years of cuts and underfunding had left Tasmania's public health system at breaking point. "The pandemic has shone a spotlight on how stretched Tasmania's public hospital system is," he said. "Staff are doing an incredible job with limited resources, but until the federal government funds Tasmania's hospitals fairly, locals are missing out." Greens Tasmanian Senator Peter Whish-Wilson said the "massive" hospitals funding program was "the perfect accompaniment to the Greens' plan to put mental health into Medicare". "We need to make sure that the federal government can no longer pass the buck for health services to the states, because it's left thousands of Tasmanians paying the price with their health," Senator Whish-Wilson said. "Everyone in Tasmania knows someone that's been impacted by hospital understaffing, long waiting lists or held up at the emergency department. "I was in the emergency department myself this week and saw first-hand how hard our medical staff have it. "They need more room and resources to cope." The AMA is also pushing for the federal government to provide 50 per cent of Tasmanian public hospital funding. While you're with us, did you know that you can now sign up to receive breaking news updates and daily headlines direct to your inbox? Sign up here.

