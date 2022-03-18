news, local-news,

The Department of Health is confident the state's hospitals and health care services can manage the-uptick in COVID cases as Tasmania moves into the winter flu season. On Friday morning, the department released its winter management plan intended to manage both COVID-19 and influenza. Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations Following changes to the COVID-19 management escalation plan at the Royal Hobart Hospital, State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said staff numbers across the state had been impacted by a spike in COVID cases. "What we're experiencing at the moment, particularly in the South with the Royal Hobart Hospital for example moving their COVID escalation level yesterday, is the experience of COVID-19 infection in staff," she said. "We have across the state 315 staff that are impacted by either COVID, impacted as a close contact or caring for family members." Ms Morgan-Wicks said she expected the number of cases in the South of the state to ease off, as they had done in the North and North-West, reducing the impact on staff. She said the recruitment of staff meant the impact of influenza and COVID would be felt less by the Tasmanian Health Service. "We have also benefited by the larger numbers of staff that we have brought on to prepare for COVID, and we are certainly maintaining those," she said. "We continue to recruit every single day in the health system to maintain our capacity." With the COVID-19 BA2 variant becoming the dominant strain in Tasmania, Ms Morgan-Wicks said hospitals were treating patients across a wide age spectrum - including children under 10. "At the moment, in terms of our five we have a full age range, including a child under the age of 10, in fact, two children under the age of 10, and then through to the 20 to 29 group and 50 and above," she said. "Over the course of the week, we've probably had the full spectrum."

