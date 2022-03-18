sport, local-sport,

Launceston Tornadoes star Kelsey Griffin has backed the state's push to eventually secure a franchise in the national WNBL competition. As a former WNBL champion and current Canberra Capitals player, Griffin is well-versed in what is needed to find success at the highest level of women's basketball. READ MORE: Basketball Australia open to Tasmanian side After freshly committing to the Tornadoes for the upcoming NBL1 South season, Griffin admitted she was hopeful that she could ply her trade in both competitions in Tasmania. "I was hoping there was going to be a big announcement about a WNBL team because I am most likely going to be going to free agency so I was hoping there was going to be big news because I love Tassie," she said. The success of the Tasmania JackJumpers through their debut season in the NBL sparked suggestions Tasmania could be primed for a WNBL side in the coming years. Basketball Tasmania confirmed they would welcome a push for WNBL representation last year while the JackJumpers confirmed they had looked into fielding a team under a one club model. READ MORE: JackJumpers captain backs WNBL push Griffin's experience with the Launceston Tornadoes as part of the NBL1 South set-up has reiterated to her that the state has the passionate fanbase to support a side. The 34-year-old Australian Olympian jokingly, even optimistically, hopes that could come to fruition sooner rather than later. "I'd like to see it next season if it's not too much to ask."

