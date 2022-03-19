newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The rate of roadkill around the Country Club Casino has prompted a wildlife rescue volunteer to call for a reduced speed limit in the area. A long-time volunteer at Bonorong Wildlife Rescue, Rowan Wigmore, said the environment around the Prospect-based attraction was an area where no deaths should be occurring. "Is it too much to ask for a decreased speed limit on Country Club Avenue, dropping from 60kph to 50kph?" he asked. "I'm called there almost every week, and something needs to change." Bordering on dense bushland, a variety of native animals including Tasmanian native-hens, wallabies, and pademelons, are attracted to the lush, green grass of the facility's golf course, according to Mr Wigmore. "Ducks are affected too, as they frequently cross between the pond and the main entrance of the Country Club, and often people come hurdling around that corner and hit one," he said. "Not only is speed an issue for the animals, but the area is regularly visited by tourists, and roadkill is a bad look." Mr Wigmore said the addition of proper signage, warning of wildlife in the area, as well as speed humps, would go a long way in reducing roadkill in the area too. Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnson understood the reduction of speed limits was a matter for the Department of State Growth. However, Transport Tasmania's 'Speed limits under review' section stated speed limits could be reviewed for many reasons, including requests from the local council, police, or the community, because of changing road environments, or development. The latter of which, Cr Johnson said, could occur during the $400 million Country Club Estate development, which would be subject to a traffic assessment. "There's too much traffic on that road for speed humps though," he said.

