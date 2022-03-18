news, local-news,

A Labor member for the state's largest electorate has responded to a Tasmanian senator's pork-barrelling claims. Over the course of several months, and in the lead up to this year's federal election, Labor has pledged about $70 million to several projects in the marginal seats of Braddon, Bass, and Lyons, the latter of which has received federal funding promises of about $25 million. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations If Labor wins the upcoming federal election, those funds are set to be distributed across seven projects within the Lyons electorate. The St Helens RSL Revitalisation Project was the latest initiative to have federal funds committed to it on Friday. READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell announced his party would pledge $500,000 to fund key upgrades at the facility. St Helens RSL President Dave Cantley welcomed Labor's commitment, saying it was "absolutely needed". This comes after Tasmanian Liberal senator Jonathan Duniam on Tuesday said Labor was involved in pork-barreling to secure three marginal seats, an accusation that had been levelled at his own party since the last election. READ MORE: 90 years of Miss Flinders celebrated at Launceston Airport "Labor has spent the best part of the past three years criticising pretty much every single dollar we have invested in Tasmania's communities as being pork-barrelling ... yet over recent months they themselves have been rolling out an entire drove of pork," he said. Pork-barrelling is the practice of using election funding commitments in targeted seats to influence votes, rather than providing funding purely on the merits of the projects. Mr Mitchell hit back , saying all of the commitments made by the party had been community-driven. READ MORE: Tasmanian population shrinking as immigration tanks "We're not drawing up colour-coded spreadsheets in our offices, based on electorates, to try and derive a political benefit," he said "I don't think they really have a leg to stand on." Like his party collogue, Labor transport spokeswoman Catherine King, Mr Mitchell said he was "more than happy" for each of the spending proposals, for the projects committed to in the Lyons electorate, to be submitted to the Department of Infrastructure for review. Mr Mitchell said he did not know why electorates like Clark and Franklin, regarded as "safe seats" had not yet received funding commitments like those Braddon, Bass, and Lyons had.

