news, local-news, Tasmania, mining, tin, gold, Stellar Resources, Zeehan, North-East

A company hoping to mine tin and gold in Tasmania has been encouraged by strong prices, partly caused by coronavirus. ASX-listed Stellar Resources Limited wants to mine tin at its Heemskirk Project near Zeehan and has a swathe of exploration licences in the North-East, mostly targeting the Tasmanian continuation of the famed Victorian gold deposits. Stellar's half-yearly report to December 31, released during the week, said tin prices "continued to rise spectacularly" during the reporting period and had strengthened significantly since then. "Tin prices have more than doubled over the past 12 months and now significantly exceed 10-year highs," Stellar said. "The International Tin Association is now expecting tin prices to remain stronger for longer. "Current tin prices are more than double the $US20,000 per tonne price assumed in the 2019 Heemskirk Tin Project scoping study." Stellar said the strong market was due to global demand growth continuing to exceed supply. It said demand was growing for reasons including that coronavirus and the rise of remote working had boosted demand for computers and other home electronics products. "As tin solder is the glue connecting everything electronic, this means increased demand for tin," the company said. Also contributing to market strength were continued demand for tin in traditional uses and growing tin demand for use in solar panels. Meanwhile, global supply had fallen in each of the last three years. Stellar has been working on exploration drilling at Heemskirk. It said it was continuing to review other projects and work streams needed to get Heemskirk to the completion of a bankable feasibility study. Stellar said it had 10 exploration licences in the North-East, covering 2333 square kilometres, had two more licences being processed by authorities and lodged another in Februuary. Most were prospective for "Victorian style orogenic gold and for intrusive related gold systems". The most recent application area was prospective for lithium, tin and other base metals. Stellar engaged geoscientist and experienced gold explorer Josh Phillips in September to lead its North-East exploration program. He reviewed the licence applications and analysed data during the reporting period, identified more desktop targets and made initial field reconnaissance visits to two targets. Stellar said more reconnaissance visits and follow-up field exploration were planned throughout the calendar year. Gold prices have also been strong in recent times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/d869defc-d678-4edb-aa4a-e62af56edda3.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg