news, local-news,

Participants are getting ready to feel the burn, ahead of the annual Balfour Burn being held on Sunday. 17- year-old Joe Murray is lining up for his fifth start at the event, and has not missed a Balfour Burn since its inception. Joe has a musculoskeletal condition arthrogryposis which affects his nerves and muscles. He was 4 weeks old when he first went to St.Giles, where he has undergone physiotherapy from a young age. His physiotherapy exercises included walking, writing, swimming and typing. Joe is a huge sports fan and loves to play cricket and wheelchair tennis. READ MORE: Tasmanian hospitals in 'critical' condition following AMA report card "I just look forward to doing the walk up the hill and having a good time," he said. "As I get older I have more stamina and strength in my legs so I'll do it a bit quicker than last time. I love getting out there and having a chat to the locals on the day" Scott Gelston from the Balfour Burn Committee said the event would prove a steep task for participants. READ MORE: Rise in COVID cases sees Royal Hobart Hospital returns to escalation level two "The Balfour Burn is a 420-metre run up Balfour Street, one of Launceston's steepest streets," he said. "It has a 25 per cent gradient so it rises 60 metres over the course of that run. "It's a personal challenge and the event is structured in a way that elite runners, cyclists, but also families and children are able to take part." Mr Gelston said the event was an important day of the year for St Giles. "We hope to have about 300 participants and the funds raised support things that are extracurricular to the NDIS," he said. The 2022 Balfour Burn will be held on Sunday, March 20, starting at 1pm at the bottom of Balfour Street, with all participants to get a free Balfour Burn singlet. Various races will be held throughout the day for different skill levels, as well as novelty races including the " Boonie Burn", featuring participants in their best David Boon costumes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/583e2a46-83ec-42d5-8757-42747e7b0617.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg