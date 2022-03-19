news, local-news,

A Waverley man who has an 18-month jail sentence hanging over his head under a drug treatment order has pleaded not guilty to common assault and three alleged breaches of a family violence order. Robert Craig Williams was remanded in custody when he first appeared on February 24, 2022. Under the terms of the order handed down in the Supreme Court on February 8 Mr Williams must not commit any imprisonable offence. He is also banned from associating with his brothers Stephen and Marcus Williams. READ MORE: Tasmanian hospitals in 'critical' condition following AMA report card Police allege Mr Williams was subject of a family violence order when he attended a woman's address and called her a "f...ing dog" during an argument on February 22, 2022. Mr Williams also pleaded not guilty to common assault and breach of family violence order in relation to the same woman. Police allege he pushed her onto a bed and pinned her to the mattress with his body. Mr Williams also pleaded not guilty to third breach of the family violence order. Police allege Mr Williams threatened the woman saying "You're going to put out. I'm going to get what's mine." READ MORE: Rise in COVID cases sees Royal Hobart Hospital returns to escalation level two Mr Williams' drug treatment order had an 18-month custodial component after he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of methylamphetamine, cannabis and pseudoephedrine. The Supreme Court heard that Williams had 144 grams of ice when police found him at his partner's home. Magistrate Sharon Cure granted Mr Williams bail and ordered that he reappear for a hearing of the matters in the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 22, 2022. READ MORE: Cameras on e-scooters will help prevent speeding and collisions Recently a Supreme Court Justice, Robert Pearce, ruled that Ann Louise Wooders forfeit to the state $7000 of a total $10,000 bail recognizance that she provided on behalf of Mr Williams in 2020. Mr Williams was absent from his bail address on three occasions prompting the application from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

