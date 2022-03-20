Grants designed to reduce impact of COVID on business

comment, opinion,

Since becoming Minister for Small Business, I have been listening to feedback from businesses from across the state. I understand that while some businesses are doing very well right now, and optimism is increasing, others are still facing some challenges and doing it tough. That is why I was so pleased to announce on behalf of our government, round three of the COVID-19 Business Impact Support Program last week. Some businesses need continued support as we transition to living with COVID-19. Applications for round three of the program opened on March 16, 2022 to assist businesses that experienced trading losses or reduced customer demand due to COVID-19 for the period of February 15, 2022 to March 14, 2022. Funding amounts and eligibility criteria remain consistent with the previous funding round, with grant amounts ranging from $1000 to $10,000. Payments of between $1000 and $5000 are also available to businesses that experienced an unavoidable loss of perishable goods because they had to close for seven days or more. To be eligible for the program a business must have a COVID-19 Safety Plan, a completed risk assessment in place and, where required, a COVID-19 Case and Outbreak Management Plan. Businesses that received assistance through the first two rounds of the program may still be eligible to apply under round three. Since the start of the pandemic, Tasmanian businesses have received more than $160 million in COVID-specific support, including more than $3 million in grants provided directly to more than 1500 businesses through rounds one and two of the COVID-19 Business Impact Support Program. In addition to the new round of funding for our the COVID-19 Business Impact Support Program, we have our $1.2 million COVID-19 Small Business Advice and Financial Guidance Program, where grants of between $750 and $1500 are available for financial or business guidance services from qualified specialists or consultants to assist small businesses formulate strategies to deal with the impacts of COVID-19. Also, we have increased funding to Business Tasmania for ongoing support and advice to businesses as they continue to adjust to the new "normal". Our Enterprise Centres Tasmania program too has received a funding boost to increase the number of support hours available to assist small businesses as they recover and rebuild. I would like to take this opportunity to say how proud I am of the resilience that Tasmania's small businesses have shown throughout these difficult, unprecedented times. As a previous small business owner myself, I understand the challenges that come with running a small business in what we could now call 'normal times', but I am in awe of the amazing flexibility that our small business community has shown during the past two years. The latest CommSec's State of the States Report (for January 2022) has Tasmania leading the nation as the best performing economy in the country for the eighth quarter in a row. NAB's January Business Survey found that we have the second-best conditions for business in the nation. Employment is at near-record levels and our unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been in our history, sitting at just 3.8 per cent. What this shows is that the Tasmanian Liberal government's programs delivered since the start of the pandemic have supported our business sector, and our economy is reaping the benefits of this investment - our economy is strong, and confidence is high. We entered this pandemic in a position of strength, and we have worked hard to maintain this, and there is no doubt that we have an abundance of opportunities in front of us. The Tasmanian Liberal government is an aspirational government, and our eyes look not just to the horizon but beyond. As we transition to our 'new normal' we will continue to invest and harness the significant opportunities we have available, to improve the lives of all Tasmanians and secure our community's future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/731cb609-80cf-48fc-be38-b73fa30f1c74.jpg/r0_51_1000_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg