sport, cricket,

A sextet of Legana cricket players will have their looks changed for a good cause on Saturday, taking part in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave. Club treasurer Mike Dunn leads a squad of Aaron Dusautoy, Kiran Solomonsz, Chris Demeyer, Dylan Sharman and Tony Burgess for a cause that's close to home for Dunn. His fiancé Mel was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in October and will be going to Melbourne next week for bone marrow transplant, which is all being paid for by the foundation. READ MORE: Courtney Webb wins South Australia's Karen Rolton Medal "We thought it would be nice to give something back in a way and almost pay our way a little bit," Dunn said. "We've blown away every target we've set, it just keeps going. To have the support of the guys, I can't thank them enough really." Having raised $7220 at the time of writing, which was described by Dunn as "overwhelming generosity", there will be some major transformations, with one member rarely seen without a beard in decades. "I'm really keen to see what Tony Burgess looks like, it's just going to make everything worth it," he said. "It's going to be sensational, there's a fair chance that once we shave one side of his face, the other side will grow back in that time. "I think we've convinced Kiran to get rid of his hair, he was only going to do the mo but he said that if we got to $5000 he would do the hair as well and that's big, thick, awesome hair." The shave will be at Legana Cricket Club at 12 o'clock, with people able to donate by searching "Legana Durhams CC" on the World's Greatest Shave website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/c015df8c-6532-4982-95d4-d327e1cabd7f.jpg/r187_239_1938_1228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg