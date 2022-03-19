news, local-news,

ROSEMARY Armitage says anyone with feedback about misuse of the hire e-scooters should contact council. I contacted the City of Launceston regarding e-scooters being staged across narrow footpaths by the hire companies. The council responded in writing that they have no control over the e-scooters and I should take it up with the hire company directly. I tried that and, as expected, they didn't care at all. Either Rosemary or myself have been fed porkies by the City of Launceston, which is it? TO answer Andrew Davies' letter (The Examiner, March 18), there is around 3.4 million hectares of forested land in Tasmania. It is spread across the state with most of it protected and could hardly be considered "locked behind a gate" which is of course simply more emotive language designed to stir up anger and misinformation. Andrew continues that he took a plane ride and was shocked to see the patchwork of logging areas. This of course was probably part of the 300,000 plus hectares of plantation timber. This is hard to spot as it is scattered amongst the patchwork of two million hectares of cleared land Andrew would no doubt admire as agricultural land. I will let you in on a secret Andrew, this was once forest that has been cleared so you can enjoy a lamb chop, milk on your cereal or some brie on your cruskit, inside your timber house of course. Perhaps take a drive around the state to see exactly how many "gates" blocking you from accessing the state's amazing forests you really come across. IN under a week since the masks came off, infection numbers have doubled to Wednesday's 1,859 cases of COVID, branded mainly the Omicron variant BA.2. How is Minister Barnett (The Examiner, March 17) assuredly able to tell us the rapid spread is not due to the lessening of protection provided by mask wearing, which was vital in reducing infections to the degree masks were no longer required?

