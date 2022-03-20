community,

What does social history tell us about women in Northern Tasmania from the early 1960s to the 2020s? Tatlers women writers of Northern Tasmania can assist. A record of work written over 60 years in fiction, non-fiction, lived experiences, research, poetry and fanciful stories is a 'Living Archive' held in the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Inveresk, Launceston. Records include the Minutes of the first meeting, held in April 1962 when Tatlers was formed by Pip Horner, recently arrived from Adelaide where she had been a member of a similar group. Other members included Margaret Dowse, Mollie Campbell-Smith and Meg Howroyd, the initial chairperson. It was an exciting time. Women were beginning to leave the home to study and return to the workforce. In Tatlers, they saw an opportunity to provide a platform to express themselves creatively in writing in its many forms, in addition to caring for their growing families and household duties. The group gathered monthly in members' homes, as they still do today. This required limiting the membership to under 20, with an average of about 14. Using a larger venue changes the dynamic of the group and is a sound reason why the limitation still exists after 60 years. Interstate and overseas immigrants enhance and benefit the cohort and members' (mostly retired) professions range from artisans to academics, culminating in independence and maturity. Many have travelled widely allowing life's knowledge and experience to mould writing to given topics. Over the decades, our membership has changed and fluctuated, resulting in a body of work encompassing a wide variety of styles and genres. Pieces were read aloud at early meetings from handwritten drafts with many edits and cross outs, neat cursive scripts in ink and biro, and poorly typed copies produced on manual typewriters. More recently, our work is printed from computer word processing programs, able to be stored and reproduced digitally. All the stories, whatever their format, are safe in the QVMAG living archive. The Tatlers Club's first foray into publishing in 1985 produced a 91-page booklet Tatlers Together: A Friendly Anthology. Three other books followed: An Inspired Pursuit, an anthology of the first 40 years of writing, produced as volume 8 of the series Historical Survey of Northern Tasmania, Karuda Press, Canberra, 2002. A second volume of An Inspired Pursuit published in 2011 contains a selection of collected work from 2002 to 2007. The third book published in 2020, In Pursuit of Tasmania focuses on aspects of Tasmania, written specifically to showcase this unique island. Current members include novelists, essayists, memoirists, poets and scholars. Many have published work, won prizes, teach creative and poetry writing and are members of several other writers' groups. Tatlers provides an embracing, supportive environment where writers are encouraged to develop their craft and enjoy the conviviality of friends.

