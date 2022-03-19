Nurses a casualty of system consuming all before it

news, local-news,

Tasmania should negotiate a Commonwealth takeover of funding our health sector because managing health service delivery for an ageing, sicker, self-indulgent population will continue to seriously stretch our capacity. We could junk the lot, let Canberra run the hospitals and lose a corresponding amount of federal funding. We could share the costs between the Commonwealth and private enterprise providers, or even sell our major hospitals and lease them back for an annual operating fee. The money spent on health and allied services has risen by more than 50 per cent since 2015, to almost $2.6 billion a year. We struggle with the cost and galloping health inflation in normal times, but a stubborn, indiscriminate pandemic makes it far worse. The health department swallows up a third of the total State Budget, while trying to cope with an ageing population, higher obesity levels in all ages and a population that smokes more than other states. Under the $130 billion National Health Reform Agreement for hospital funding, Tasmania's share will rise by almost 20 per cent to $571 million a year by 2025. This may be a good agreement, but for the island state it won't stop the crisis, the waiting lists and other issues like ambulance ramping. It won't make the life of a nurse any easier. The health department had a payroll of a staggering 14,656 on its books in the 2020-21 financial year, including almost 6000 nurses. According to a veteran nurse, still in the system and who spoke on a guarantee of non-attribution, nurses are working long hours, constantly dressed in debilitating facemasks and goggles. They have allotted breaks but are usually too flat out to take a break, or even a lunch break. Many are working double shifts and trying to do much more with fewer staff. They're also coping with more paper work. Once they could dial up an orderly to help shift a patient, but now they have to log into the computer system and put the request in writing. The conditions are driving out nurses, who change jobs or head interstate where wages can be higher. Family-friendly working hours were once part of the work/life balance facilitated by the department. The same deal was available with staff working in public and private hospitals for more money. Not any more. More staff are coming from overseas on work visas but like nursing graduates, they will silently cop the inevitable stress because they are young or don't want to risk their visa status. ANMF State Secretary Emily Shepherd says registered nurses in Tasmania are the worst paid in the country. There was a 2.35 per cent increase in December 2021 but the differential has not closed as other states/territories also had increases. She said a five-year, two per cent cap on wages was applied across agencies in 2013, so her members are way behind in salary levels. Her members report that this is having a huge impact on being able to fill the more than 400 vacant positions across the state. "The impact of COVID has been huge. Members are burnt out and since borders have opened, the strain that COVID-positive staff, close contacts and those that have had to care for their family has added to the shortage of nurses and midwives who are also being stretched across the public sector services," she said. "Wearing PPE all the time and adhering to additional infection control practices is challenging. Despite ANMF negotiating extra hydration breaks, many members say they couldn't take them due to the lack of staff. "Members are working huge amounts of double time (hundreds of shifts at each hospital per month), thousands of hours of overtime and part-time staff are keeping services afloat with picking up shifts well above the contracted hours as they feel compelled to. "ANMF sought a COVID allowance for nurses and midwives and the best the government could do was offer a payment if the system became overwhelmed at what is called COVID escalation 4, which it is unlikely if our members will ever see it." So it seems that the state government, along with other governments, is happy to brand health staff as frontline heroes in the fight against the pandemic, but is reluctant to back this up with the most basic assistance like working conditions and stagnant wages. Sure, the state opposition calls health an ongoing crisis, but when Labor was in power it closed hospitals and suffered no confidence motions from health staff. Neither major party has put forward a vision or a proper strategy to provide Tasmanians with a world-class health system. It's time to end blame games, useless and insincere platitudes and politicising vital services like nursing. It's time the state government properly managed its service delivery and found new ways to realistically fund these core responsibilities. If that means whole or partial hospital privatisation, then so be it.

