sport, cricket,

A case of deja vu awaits Launceston and Riverside as they square-off in this season's preliminary final for a chance at the decider. The Blues and Lions squared-off last week as part of the last round of the roster season with the Lions victorious on first-innings but just short of earning a home final. That privilege goes to the Blues, who have made Windsor Park something of a fortress during their strong vein of form since the turn of the year. As Stubbs readies his charges for a rematch of last year's grand final, the Blues have clarity on what they need to execute to topple the defending champions. "It's more about looking at how we went about our cricket over the two days and we lost probably about two hours of the whole game and that ended up as the result," he said. "If we can play the brand of cricket that we want to for longer and don't have those two hours where we don't concentrate or let them get on top, we're confident that we'll be on-track." READ MORE: Atkinson earns Socceroos camp call-up With Launceston claiming wins in the side's previous clashes, visitors also enter finals with a growl rather than a limp on the back of strong performances. "I trust the group, we know what the feeling was like last year as premiers and we want to be in a position where we can compete for that again next weekend," Launceston coach Andy Gower said. "We're under no illusions on what we need to do this weekend and go in with full confidence that we've got the cattle to get the job done." Both sides will lose their Greater Northern Raiders players due to the CTPL's semi-finals also taking place this weekend in a clash of fixtures. READ MORE: Launceston United target a trophy While the Lions will miss the likes of Alistair Taylor and Charlie Eastoe, the revelation of George Maguire in the middle-order has boosted the visitors' depth ahead of their Windsor Park depth. Young off-spinner Roy Penn will also come in to the side with the Lions set to be without Dravid Rao due to Raiders while Samuel Elliston-Buckley and Daniel Smith come back in after impressive second-grade efforts. "[Roy's] played school cricket since Christmas so we haven't had the opportunity to see what he can do with the red ball but we're really impressed with what he can do and he's had a really successful school year," Gower said. "George's work ethic has been outstanding, George was unlucky to miss out on the opportunity to play in A-grade in the finals series and he's put in the hard yard to get better and ensure his spot is secured. "He's paid that back in spades in the past four or five week and we're really confident with him batting at five and we know what we're going to get." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/f1d66611-82b5-4a63-ac8e-2df830f4f41b.jpg/r3_511_4998_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg