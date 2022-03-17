news, local-news,

The Royal Hobart Hospital has returned to level two of its COVID-19 management escalation plan less than two weeks after it announced it was de-escalating to level one. State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks announced the change on Thursday afternoon following the recommendations of the Regional Health Emergency Management Team, saying the decision was based on the current level of COVID-positive inpatients at the hospital. READ MORE: Roadmap for Launceston General Hospital masterplan released She said increasing levels of COVID-related staff absences had impacted general operations, while fifteen inpatients had tested positive for COVID-19, with four being treated specifically for the virus. The change to escalation level two meant unvaccinated visitors - without an exemption - would be restricted and patients in the emergency department will be limited to one support person, but visitors will not be permitted. READ MORE: HACSU escalates industrial action at all Southern Cross Care sites in Tasmania over workplace conditions Elective surgery would also be reduced with changes to other services to be reviewed as needed. On Thursday, Tasmania recorded 1909 new daily COVID-19 cases, with 8467 total active cases recorded in the state - the highest since January Ms Morgan-Wicks said the surge in cases was to be expected as a result of the BA2 variant becoming the dominant strain in Tasmania. READ MORE: Advocacy Tasmania demands imminent action to reform Public Trustee, guardianship system In addition to the spike in COVID cases, Ms Morgan-Wicks said the Southern region was currently experiencing a significant level of non-COVID acute care demand impacting Ambulance Tasmania and the RHH ED. "If people have conditions that are not life-threatening and can be treated by a General Practitioner, we encourage them to reconsider attending the Royal Hobart Hospital Emergency Department during this surge period," she said. READ MORE: Tasmanian Irrigation unveils Tamar area's preferred option design The change in escalation levels followed the Department of Health's decision to return to escalation level one on March 7. At the time, Ms Morgan-Wicks said the decision was based on the current low level of COVID-positive inpatients and COVID-related staff absences. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

