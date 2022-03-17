news, local-news,

Tasmanian poppy growers impacted by the recent fallout of an ASX listed poppy production company can find plenty of alternative opportunities in hemp, says the peak hemp industry body. Phalla Pharma Limited, one of three poppy production companies in Australia has entered voluntary liquidation, with up to 50 farmers having grown for the company previously. Its last harvest in Tasmania was in February 2021. The opiate industry in Tasmania is experiencing an overall decline/. This includes a global increase in the availability of raw material, leading to a current global suppy of 17 months, coupled by other Australian states now legally able to grow poppies, including Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia and New South Wales. Tasmanian Hemp Association executive officer Andi Lucas said opportunities existed in hemp for farmers struck by liqudiation. "For many years poppies have had a stronghold in Tassie and that has been getting increasingly less for lots of reasons, and then you have a big event like this one," Ms Lucas said. "At the same time our industry has been going from strength to strength ... so there is absolutely room for poppy farmers to grow more hemp. "A lot of these guys are already contracted for growing hemp and poppies. The more we can grow our industry the greater the farmer's are protected against these types of challenges." Ms Lucas said legalising CBD production was key to securing longterm opportunities for farmers. She said an expansion into all hemp markets could provide more opportunity in hemp. "As soon as our laws catch up with trading partners, like Canada and Europe, there will be a massive market. "Every single person that was growing poppies could be growing as much hemp, but until our legislation catches up, we won't be able to expand that growing area." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/1426cca9-90b4-439f-b22a-8219c894d151.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg