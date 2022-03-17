newsletters, football-list, Daria Bannister, North Melbourne, AFLW

Becoming North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos' own "Jake Stringer type" is a goal that sits comfortably with Daria Bannister. The comparison between the 22-year-old from Launceston and the Essendon AFL player was made earlier this season by her coach Darren Crocker, hoping she could combine strong clearance work with a big impact in attack. While only one part of that equation has really come into fruition this season [with Bannister third on North's goal kicking list with seven majors], taking that next step is something that is well and truly on her agenda. "After putting some injuries behind me [having previously battled knee and collarbone issues] I am feeling really good and feel like I have been able to play some really consistent football this season,'' Bannister said. "I worked really hard in the off-season to get my body to where it needed to be and to improve my fitness so I can play a bigger role for the team, so I am pretty happy with where I am at. "But of course there are always things that I can improve on and I am still wanting to improve on my fitness and play even more of a role in that midfield and live up to that Jake Stringer name and be able to burst through the midfield. "It hasn't quite happened this year, but that means I have been able to play a bigger role in the forward line this year. "Some of my strengths are my physicality and my attack on the ball, so I would definitely love to be able to go into that midfield and do well there as well as being able to impact the scoreboard." Bannister was speaking as she and her North Melbourne teammates prepare for another taste of the AFLW finals. The Roos will host Fremantle in Saturday's qualifying final at Arden Street, having defeated the Dockers by 10 points in round five at North Hobart Oval and by one point at Arden Street late last year. "Fremantle are a high-pressure tackling side and obviously the last game was a really tough battle, but we were able to get over the line there,'' she said. "So we know it is going to be a really tough game again, but we are going in with great confidence as a group and we have a very good record at Arden Street, and we are really looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd there. "As a group we have really worked on our connection going inside the forward 50 and just working on our structures, but are feeling really good. "We have been working really hard as group during the off-season and the pre-season on a lot of things we didn't get right last year, so we are up for the challenge." But it could be one of the last finals played in March, with the next AFLW season likely to start in August. "It is a quick turnaround but it needs to happen for the competition's long-term future,'' Bannister said. "It will come with challenges, like those who are injured now, interstate players who were looking to go home and full-time workers, but long term it will help develop the competition with many positives from it. "The January start this year had its challenges with the heat and not starting in not so hot weather and being able to enjoy Christmas with family would be great. "For the longevity of the competition it is a really good thing it looks like it will be starting in August." Bannister, along with her Launceston premiership teammate Mia King, were named in the AFLW 22Under22 squad. King's selection has continued a great season for 20-year-old, who is also a rising star nominee. She has averaged a career-best 15 disposals, 2.4 marks and 5.9 tackles since stepping up to a full-time midfield role. "She's had a terrific year and being a Launceston teammate of hers I've watched her grow her game,'' she said. "She has stepped up this year and it is so good to see her develop into such a great player and I can't wait to see what she does in finals as I reckon she will tear it to shreds." Bannister, King, Nicole Bresnehan, Brooke Brown and Ellie Gavalas are the Tasmanians that have made regular appearances for the Roos this season. Saturday's final will start at 2.10pm, and will be the only AFLW final this weekend after Brisbane's qualifying final with Collingwood was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Magpies.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BGqnABECPrQWPQdDVKLwqz/e4a9a57f-ce79-4945-8192-235f675ac19f.jpg/r0_195_3348_2087_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg