news, local-news,

'Tis the season once every three years when pork is rolled out to communities, fingers are pointed, heads are scratched, ribbons are cut, and all is - supposedly - merry and well. And the joys of election season have come early this time round. While most might roll their eyes at spending promise after spending promise carefully targeting Tasmania's key marginal seats of Bass, Braddon and Lyons, the issue of pork-barrelling has dominated the public discourse after it reached unprecedented proportions during the coalition's surprise election win in 2019. There were the colour-coded spreadsheets outlining where Community Sport Infrastructure grants should be awarded based on which party held the seat, and by how much. There was the promise of car parks near train stations almost entirely in Liberal or marginal seats (four in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's electorate were recently dumped). And there were the community development grants that, in Tasmania, landed almost entirely in Braddon and Lyons. READ MORE: HACSU escalates industrial action at all Southern Cross Care sites in Tasmania over workplace conditions This could be seen as politics as usual, but this was a whole new scale of pork-barrelling. And Tasmanians should never forget it. It has real-world consequences because, for every grant that's given to a group that doesn't really need it but just happens to be in a crucial seat, there's other groups around the country who genuinely do need those funds, but miss out. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer has repeatedly questioned whether these promises have that much of an impact on votes. But the reality is that pork-barrelling exists, and it harms our democracy by saying some people are worth more than others. READ MORE: Advocacy Tasmania demands imminent action to reform Public Trustee, guardianship system The debate took a curious turn this week. As Labor MPs and candidates started turning up with funding announcements in electorates, the numbers were being crunched on their promises. It turned out their funding strongly favoured Labor-held and marginal electorates. In Tasmania, the funding commitments landed in those crucial seats of Bass, Braddon and Lyons, while the safe seats of Clark and Franklin missed out. "Hypocrisy!" cried the coalition. Few were louder than Tasmanian Liberal senator Jonno Duniam, who called it a "hypocritical $70 million spendathon". READ MORE: Roadmap for Launceston General Hospital masterplan released And when - in response to the fact they were heavily-favoured to Labor seats - Labor's Catherine King said all of the promises would be put to the Department of Infrastructure to test their merits, outraged calls of "a cruel hoax!" were heard from senator Duniam. Apparently having the merits of these promises tested meant they were not promises at all, and Labor could not be trusted to deliver them (if they were found to be obvious pork-barrels). So does it stand to reason, then, that the Liberal Party will not test the merits of its own promises? Or is the public supposed to trust that every single promise will have already been assessed? Can we expect coalition election promises to only go to communities who genuinely need them, regardless of electorate? There would be nothing worse for senator Duniam and than if a call of "hypocrisy" was, in and of itself, hypocritical. Projection, anyone?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/a23b5994-2364-4be3-90fe-6ea2e3afff0f.jpg/r0_69_5376_3106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg