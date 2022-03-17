Prepare a floral feast for spring senses

community,

Among the most rewarding of the deciduous spring flowering shrubs is the enduring charmer weigela, and with recent improvements in breeding resulting in cultivars with new colours and sizes, including dwarf forms, there is one to suit most garden situations. These colourful ornamental shrubs grow well in cool climates so do well here in our Tasmanian gardens. In the landscape these tough, low-maintenance, compact plants are great choices used as focal points in mixed borders, providing a contrast for lighter coloured plants in a group, privacy hedging, container specimens and, as they are very attractive to pollinators, help support the local ecosystem and other plants in the garden. Along with variation in sizes, weigelas come in many foliage colours which can range from green and gold to deep burgundy with a shiny finish. Shades of red and pink are still the dominant flower colour but new varieties have white and yellow. Weigelas are not especially fussed about soil type but a position in full sun produces the best flowers and deepest foliage colour. Weigela 'Candida' is a spreading shrub to 2.5 metres tall with arching stems and oval, toothed, bright green leaves. The pure white, tubular flowers are borne from late spring into early summer Weigela rosea produces numerous pendulous, pink flower heads in the shape of bells that hang down in mid-spring to make this a particularly gorgeous specimen. Weigela 'Eva Rathke' has a compact rounded habit with masses of pink trumpet-shaped flowers from spring through summer. Its dense growth habit makes it ideal for borders and hedges. Weigela florida 'Variegata' boasts a copious supply of pale pink trumpet-shaped flowers and has the added bonus of beautifully variegated foliage to create a stunning display even when the plant is not flowering. Weigelas like most spring-flowering shrubs flower on wood produced during the previous summer so should be pruned immediately after flowering has finished. Hardwood cuttings about 20cms long can be taken in winter and planted in the open ground or in pots. The graceful Deutzias also provide a fragrant, floral feast in spring although they are not usually as tall growing as weigelas, reaching at best about 1.5 metres tall. Two types D. gracillis sometimes called wedding bells has delicately scented white flowers and an upright bushy habit ideal for growing in a container. Deutzia rosea is the pink form. Deutzias are frost-hardy, drought-tolerant and mainly pest- and disease-resistant. Kolkwitzia amabillis, the Chinese beauty bush, another noteworthy spring-flowering shrub, like its common name implies, transforms into a ball of beauty with small, soft pink, bell-shaped flowers that have an attractive yellow throat. And spring would not be spring without the heady orange blossom perfume of the Philadelphus wafting through the garden with two of the old favourites; Philadelphus 'Boule d' Argent' for its fragrant, semi-double to double white profusion of flowers and P. 'Virginal' with the best double white five-cemtimetre flowers blooms throughout summer and then in autumn offers stunning buttercup yellow foliage. Philadelphus are cold hardy and dry tolerant and are useful in borders or hedging. April 2: Annual General Meeting of North West Tasmanian Lilium Society, Penguin Baptist Centre, 130 Ironcliffe Road, Penguin, 1pm. April 19: The Australian Plant Society meeting, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, 7.30pm. Graham Green will speak on Chauncy Vale/Flat Rock Conservation Area. April 20: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30pm. Supper provided.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/6a8141d2-ae5d-4a69-8f61-7a2374fcc735.jpg/r8_0_3192_1799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg