Create your own butterfly effect ... begin with one small action

comment, opinion,

When was the last time you sat and thought about how you could spark change? For many of us, we read the news, look at the streets around us and hear the stories from those we talk with, and we either get frustrated with the way the world is or want to do something to help, but struggle to see how we can make a difference. Sometimes we feel a sense of helplessness, a sense that it is all too much, and just wondering if we can even make a difference at all in the first place. As an example, for many of us, we look at the situation in Ukraine right now and just struggle to put words to the emotions we are feeling. But the Global Shapers Hubs in Lviv and Kyiv have launched the Support Ukraine Now platform at www.supportukrainenow.org to help all of us understand how we can learn more, provide support to agencies in Ukraine and even just to see ways that we can make a difference. The page is simple, but the impact across the world is incredible, and as the local Global Shapers Hub, we're using this platform to help inform the decisions we make. Even right here in Australia, as we slide into a Federal Election in the near future, we're raising issues that some consider existential threats to the way we live right now, challenges we are all facing to our hip pocket and everything in between. National news articles tell the national story - however for us in our communities, we sometimes spend so much time looking at the national issue and not see how we can make a difference for the person next door or a friend that needs a hand. In both of these, and in so many more, the biggest thing we can begin with is changing what we do in response. Our small action can spark change, not by changing the situation across the world, but by triggering momentum that others join. Look at communities where they banned single use plastic bags; now it's hard to find them anymore when you go shopping. Most charities started as a small group of people wanting to be make a difference in a small way; they have gained momentum because a small group of people, or just one person started out, and more people got on board. We see the same thing in the Global Shapers Community; we're just a small group on an island most maps of Australia wrongly forget, but we are connected to over 10,000 other young changemakers from over 430 cities around the world, who collectively are leading change in their communities, united by the motto of the World Economic Forum through a commitment to improve the state of the world. So no longer are any of our actions simply a small action in our own context, but our small actions can spark momentum that can be carried and amplified across the world. With that said, the first thing is we need to start. Our community and world needs all of us to start being the change, not in massive ways, but collectively, in small ways that together will lead to monumental impact. So whether it is doing something tangible to help in a small way in Ukraine, looking at volunteering in the local community just a little bit each month, contributing to a community organisation or something similar, it makes a difference. Do something that is a bit of a challenge, a little different to your day-to-day life, but make it worthwhile. Just like brushing our teeth with the other hand makes us aware of what we're doing, stepping out and doing something new will only make us think more intently about the difference we can make. In closing, we're really excited that the Launceston Global Shapers Hub has elected our new leaders who will take the community forward for the next 12 months, and get ready for some fantastic events and projects, all community-led actions. If you are looking for that something new to kickstart the change that you could make in our Launceston community, here's one, connect with us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/launcestongsh and Instagram page, @launcestongsh so you can stay updated and get involved in our upcoming events and projects.

