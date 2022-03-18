newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Following the controversial decision to sell the Campbell Town Hall, the Northern Midlands Council is looking to finalise another decision on a piece of land in the town. According to an agenda released prior to the council's monthly meeting on Monday, the town's fire station, located on 79 High Street, is set to be relocated. Its new home is scheduled to be built 1.1 kilometres away on a 3304-square-metre plot of vacant land at 17 Church Street. The site, situated between a cemetery and the town's showgrounds, formerly served as an overflow parking facility during the annual Campbell Town agricultural show. READ MORE: Roadmap for Launceston General Hospital masterplan released According to council documents, the town's volunteer fire crew would be expected to share the facility with members of the State Emergency Service's Campbell Town sub-branch. However, the site subject to that application is zoned as general residential, meaning emergency services was a prohibited use. As a result, the TFS submitted a development application to the Northern Midlands Council. READ MORE: HACSU escalates industrial action at all Southern Cross Care sites in Tasmania over workplace conditions The application was included in a planning report, created by the council's senior planner, Paul Godier, and overseen by general manager Des Jennings, which recommended a draft amendment be initiated. If approved by the council's planning authority, the amendments would make emergency services a discretionary use on the property, and would also ensure a planning permit to develop the site was attained. Midlands Agricultural Association vice president Rob Calvert said the association currently owned the land, and emphasised the show's capacity would not decrease. "The property being sold was just surplus to what we felt we needed," he said. READ MORE: Advocacy Tasmania demands imminent action to reform Public Trustee, guardianship system Mr Calvert revealed despite a contract between the landowners and the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management having already been signed, the official purchase was still subject to those approvals. Ross resident Kim Peart, who is planning to run for councillor and mayor in the Northern Midlands Council election in October, said he and many other ratepayers were irate with the decision to move the fire station. "The people of Campbell Town should have been properly consulted," he said. "I think if the community were asked where the station should be moved to, the answer would be that it should stay where it is." READ MORE: Tasmanian Irrigation unveils Tamar area's preferred option design TFS chief officer Dermot Barry understood the submitted development application would be be subject to full public consultation, and a thorough review into appropriate sites in Campbell Town to accommodate a new facility was undertaken in collaboration with the SES. He said significant consideration had been given to ensuring the location met all operational capability needs and complied with any Northern Midlands Council development requirements. "This new facility would enable both TFS and SES to respond to the community's needs from the one location, streamlining both infrastructure costs and human resource capabilities, he said. The process is being coordinated and overseen by the State Fire Commission. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

