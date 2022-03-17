news, local-news,

A Newnham man found guilty of listening to a two-minute conversation at the Launceston Police Station via a tracking device has appealed his sentence. George Maxwell Tregaskis Jago was found guilty by Magistrate Simon Brown and fined $1500 for a count of use a listening device to listen to a private conversation on August 24, 2020. Tregaskis-Jago appealed on the ground that the finding of guilt was unsafe and unsatisfactory. On Tuesday he applied for a new hearing of the matter. Associate Justice Holt ordered that an appeal book be filed but no new date was set down for a two hour hearing by a judge of the Supreme Court. In the original Magistrates Court hearing the court heard that Tregaskis-Jago installed listening devices on two cars and a boat in a bid to reduce insurance premiums. One of the tracking devices was installed on the car his partner drove, but he had forgotten to tell her. When his ex-partner took the device to the police station, Tregaskis-Jago was able to activate the device via a text message and listen to a conversation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33x2EhhAkH8V5ukLXns43Jt/b374117d-c147-411f-9e55-94b584472af3.jpg/r14_297_5554_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg