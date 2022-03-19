sport, local-sport,

A bold front-running drive gave Carrick trainer Mark Yole the biggest win of his career on Gotta Good Reason in the $100,000 Tasmania Cup in Hobart on Saturday night. "I never thought I'd win a group 1," Yole said after the eight-year-old gelding owned by his wife Danica fought on like a bulldog to beat backmarker Ryley Major and rank outsider Puntarno Stride. "This horse has a heart as big as himself. "Obviously his good standing-start manners are the key because he's a different horse in front. "Once he led, I had to keep him running along as best I could without taxing him too much. "There's always a fine line between going too hard and letting the others catch up and it's just something you have to learn." Yole bought Gotta Good Reason about two years ago from Luke McCarthy in NSW. "He cost $12,000 and won his first start for us when he was only a 70-rater," the trainer said. "Since then, it's worked out beautifully." Gotta Good Reason has now won five races in Tasmania, with the Golden Apple at Mowbray his other major success. Two of the well-fancied Tasmania Cup runners were left tailed off behind the main pack after incidents at the start. Rackemup Tigerpie (6th) was checked and Western Sonador (9th) again galloped out. Two short-priced Victorian visitors claimed the Tasmanian Derby - Tasmanian Oaks double but only one scored as easily as punters expected. Hiranya ($1.75) scrambled home by a short half head over fellow Victorian District Attorney in the Derby with the winner's stablemate National News completing an interstate trifecta. It was a different story in the Oaks where Relentless Me ($1.22) streeted her rivals after being allowed to lead at a dawdle. Hiranya is trained at Tatura by Craig Turnbull and gave his daughter Abbey her biggest win as a driver. The former Kiwi gelding was having only his second start in Australia after being bought by owner Michael Boots. Abbey Turnbull described the win as a 'massive thrill'. "I got a comfortable run in front but I might have backed it off a touch too much," she said. "But he went awesome. He'll go out for a bit of a rest now then dad has got a few nice races in sight." Relentless Me was driven by former Tasmanian Alex Ashwood for trainer Brittany O'Brien who also supplied runner-up Chedalayo. Ashwood described the win as 'pretty much a walk in the park'. "It's always nice to come home and win a feature race," the driver said. "She got an easy lead time and made the most of it with a quick last quarter. "She's an above average filly going places." Former NSW pacer Shannonstheman landed some good bets when he easily won the Henry Pullen Memorial which was virtually a Tasmania Cup consolation. Five of the eight runners contested a Tasmania Cup heat and not surprisingly they filled the first five placings in an easier race. Trainer-driver Conor Crook said Shannonstheman had excuses in his heat when making his Tasmanian debut. "He got his leg stuck going through the hopple shortener so that's why he looked rough the whole the way and I probably should have pulled him up," the driver said. "But I was trying to nurse him through to make the final." Crook said he would now look to Tasmania's other $100,000 race, the Easter Cup, at Mowbray on April 16. "He hasn't won a real big race so he probably should get the front or 10m and he steps pretty good," the driver said. Crook worked forward early to find the lead and put the issue beyond doubt when he went for home about 400m out. "He won pretty easily but he probably should have done too - he got the front nice and cheap and got a nice easy first quarter," Crook said. 1- NR 50-54, 2090m: 12.00 KERALA STAR (S Lukac, D Ford) 1, 19.00 Ultimate Me (C Crook) 2, 1.50 fav. Asante Sana (C Alford) 3. 2.3m, 1.8m. 1:57.9. 2- NR 66-74, 2090m: 4.00 JOE NIEN (C Crook, C Crook) 1, 7.00 Rocknovertime (R Backhouse) 2, 4.20 Eagle Watch (M Stanley) 3. 8.5m, 2.4m. 1:57.3. 3- DERBY, 2579m: 1.75 fav. HIRANYA (C Turnbull, A Turnbull) 1, 7.00 District Attorney (M Stanley) 2, 4.00 National News (B Chisholm) 3. Sht 1/2 hd, 4.5m. 2:03.5. 4- OAKS, 2090m: 1.22 fav. RELENTLESS ME (B O'Brien) 1, 21.00 Chedalayo (C Alford) 2, 4.00 Alwaysbealady (R Hillier) 3. 12.4m, 9.7m. 2:04.4. 5- ERIC REECE, 2090m: 14.00 MOZASU (T Rattray, G Rattray) 1, 71.00 Kens Chips (C Castles) 2, 34.00 Galaxy Dancer (M Howlett) 3. 2.4m, 1/2 nk. 2:02.1. 6- HENRY PULLEN, 2090m: 2.50 fav. SHANNONSTHEMAN (C Crook, C Crook) 1,6.00 Izaha (T Rattray) 2, 3.10 Lip Reader (R Hillier) 3. 9m, sht 1/2 hd. 1:59.29. 7- TASMANIA CUP, 2579m: 14.00 GOTTA GOOD REASON (M Yole, M Yole) 1, 7.00n Ryley Major 30m (R Hillier) 2, 151.00 Puntarno Stride (T Ford) 3. 3m, sht 1/2 hd. Overall 3:10.7. 8- GEORGE JOHNSON, 2579m: 11.00 LAVAUGHN (C Crook, C Crook) 1, 7.00 Lockaway Kacie (P Williams) 2, 9.00 Sweet Sangria (L Sutton) 3. 10.9m, 14m. 2:01.6. 9- D & K LOGAN, 2090m: 61.0 Hayden Bromac (B Yole, K Williams) 1, 16.0 Debt Till We Part 2, 4.40 Helikaon 3. 9m, 1/2 hd. 2:35.9.

