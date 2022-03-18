newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When Launceston's Jaimi-Leigh Harper purchased her 2009 Subaru WRX in 2020, it marked a turning point in her life. Having battled anxiety and depression for as long as she could remeber, Ms Harper said the latter ramped up significantly after the passing of her great uncle, a decade ago. "I was very close with him," she said. However, Ms Harper said her car - nicknamed 'Rex' - provided her with the distraction and focus she needed to regain her mental health. "Rex is much more than just a car to me," she said. "I bought her during a rough time for me, and I did go to a few doctors to try and get some medical help, but I decided I didn't want to rely on medication." "I was able to use the hobby of working on my car to slowly work my way out of that state of mind ... It's been quite a journey, but it has helped so much with my confidence." According to the Australian Department of Health's website, spending time on an activity that you enjoy can improve your mental health and wellbeing, and research shows that people with hobbies are less likely to suffer from stress, low mood, and depression. A life-long car fan, Ms Harper said her passion especially ramped up after purchasing her "Subie". With the help of her partner, she has made over 20 significant modifications to the vehicle, including covering it in a dark green pearl wrap, customising its headlights, and fitting it with an aftermarket exhaust. "It's hard to pick her best features," she said. "I've tried to go with originality and pick what I want on a car - I do it for me, not everyone else." Ms Harper is set to put her Subaru WRX on display as part of the 'feature marque' at this year's Searoad Devonport Motor Show. "The joy little kids get from looking at my car is what makes me happiest, because I was once that kid," she said. The Devonport Motor Show will be back at full capacity for 2022 after being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020, and being scaled back in 2021, the show is set to take place on March 27, at Aikenhead Point.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/7f29f9e8-7a75-4a49-a161-043c20545742.jpg/r400_367_5000_2966_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg