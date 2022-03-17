newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Newnham man found guilty of listening to a two-minute conversation at the Launceston Police Station via a tracking device has appealed his sentence. George Maxwell Tregaskis-Jago was found guilty by Magistrate Simon Brown and fined $1500 for one count of using a listening device to listen to a private conversation on August 24, 2020. Tregaskis-Jago appealed on the ground that the finding of guilt was unsafe and unsatisfactory. On Tuesday he applied for a new hearing of the matter. Associate Justice Holt ordered that an appeal book be filed but no new date was set down for a two-hour hearing by a judge of the Supreme Court. In the original Magistrates Court hearing the court heard that Tregaskis-Jago installed listening devices on two cars and a boat in a bid to reduce insurance premiums. He told the court that if a car was stolen he could hear a ping from its location. One of the tracking devices was installed on the car his partner drove, but he had forgotten to tell her. When his ex-partner took the device to the police station, Tregaskis-Jago was able to activate the device via a text message and listen to a conversation. Activation was possible via a sim card after the device was removed from the car. The tracker could allow listening, but not recording, he said. In a recorded video interview with police, which was played to the court, Tregaskis-Jago said he had listened to two minutes of "general people talking". He denied that he had heard his ex-partner talking. However, when he gave evidence in court on Monday, Tregaskis-Jago denied that he had listened to any conversation at the police station.

