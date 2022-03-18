news, local-news,

IS it "Tassie COVID cases surge", or "Go back to school Guy Barnett, you are misinformed"? Yesterday I tested positive for COVID, and I contracted it at a gig on Friday the 11th of March, just hours after the mask mandate ended in Tasmania. It is illogical and ridiculous that the Minister for Primary Industries and Resources, Guy Barnett, would publicly state that dropping the mask mandate is not the reason for this spike in cases today (The Examiner, March 16). Minister Barnett is claiming that wearing masks does not make a significant difference to COVID transmission. Go back to school, Mr Barnett, you need educating. TODAY someone close to me took her husband into the Launceston General Hospital. That person is 78 years old and her husband, aged 81, is seriously ill and in pain. When I last spoke to her she had been waiting alone in the ER for over seven hours. She is not allowed to have anyone one with her, she has not had anything to eat all day and she has not had any useful information from staff. She and her husband need to see each other and be allowed to spend what precious time they have left together. COVID restrictions are the excuse but it is wickedly cruel to treat people with such heartlessness. TO the angry man who could only swear at and insult me at my Animal Justice Party market stall the other day, I'm sorry. I'm sorry that I could do little but reflect your anger even though I didn't feel it. I would like to know why the very sight of me raises such feelings in you. Right now, I can only conclude that because the AJP stands for kindness, non-violence and protection of animals and nature, your values or your existence revolves around the very opposites. Until we can communicate better, we'll never know. I FIND it very interesting that the Northern Midlands Council wants to sell the town hall at Campbell Town. It was built by the locals for the locals to use and enjoy and not to be let fall into disrepair by a supposedly well managed and run council. They (the council) simply have not maintained the building to an adequate standard and now want to sell it for profit. Hand it back to the community members I say. THE Longford Motorama event held last Saturday at Symmons Plains displaying an array of classic cars was an outstanding success. Part of the activities was an option to be driven around the famous circuit for a donation to the Children's Cancer Council. I was privileged to have former Examiner motoring columnist Barry Oliver as my driver to navigate the bends in his spotless 2010 Porsche. Thank you to event organisers, volunteers and for contributing funds towards children's cancer. HOW much native forest remains in Tasmania? And why is it hidden behind locked gates? I took a plane ride recently over mainland Tasmania and was shocked to see the patchwork pattern of logging areas going as far as the eye could see. I then took a drive to witness these areas first hand, and discovered a lot of forest lies behind locked gates. If logging occurs in our state forests, and Forestry Tasmania claims their logging is both "world's best practice" and sustainable, why is so much of our state forest locked away? And when will we stop logging native forests, the way most advanced and educated countries have around the world. IN his wasp-coloured black and yellow ads with his voice overs Clive Palmer doesn't reveal how he will solve problems that he says we have. Trashing our political system by importing conspiracy theories is not in the least helpful to solving any real problems we have.

