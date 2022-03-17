It's in the blood

news, local-news,

My passion for black and white photography and news media I owe to my father, Len Scambler. I am proud my dad worked for TNT9 as the senior cameraman and I knew during my high school days that maybe, one day, I too might follow his footsteps into the world of television.

