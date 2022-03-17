It's in the blood

My passion for black and white photography and news media I owe to my father, Len Scambler. I am proud my dad worked for TNT9 as the senior cameraman and I knew during my high school days that maybe, one day, I too might follow his footsteps into the world of television.
My passion for black and white photography and news media I owe to my father, Len Scambler. I am proud my dad worked for TNT9 as the senior cameraman and I knew during my high school days that maybe, one day, I too might follow his footsteps into the world of television.
Dad and his trusty Arriflex 16mm film camera with legendary sports reporter, Ray James, and my sister Kerry Scambler.
A November 1975 rally outside the Launceston Library. On the job Len is helped with very young Paul Scambler (in striped cardigan).
My father, Len Scambler, in his early trademark bow tie and with the news van.
Len Scambler filming for a commercial production at a Launceston retail business.
Len Scambler and presenter Jeanette Wall on the Tasman Limited passenger train for a special current affairs program.
Len Scambler (with a Bolex 16mm film camera) overlooking the Tamar River from the West Tamar bridge.
Father and son, Len and Paul.
The TNT 9 news department's promotional photo. Dad is on his news van is on the left
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.