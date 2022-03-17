Newsflash: Scamblers are in the media

news, local-news,

My father, Len Scambler, taught me many things. One part of the life lessons was about cameras and, more to the point, black and white photography. This tale is of a father who guided his son into a life-long career. My parents came out from England in 1959. Dad left a job at the Ilford Pictorial as a compositor and started as linotype operator at the Examiner. In the early '60s he left for a cine-cameraman's job at TNT9. At a young age I was allowed to see my dad work his magic with the camera. At weekends, I joined him on his daily rounds of news and sport. I learnt all about the Arriflex film camera that he used and how it was set up on tripods with the audio equipment. The film magazines came in two sizes, 100 foot for three minutes of vision and 400 foot for 11 minutes. I got to carry the spares. Later when the video camera was introduced it was connected to a large heavy videotape recorder and, yes, I got to carry that one too. Dad covered all of Tasmania. He flew over the 1967 bushfires and over the opening of the Batman Bridge (I still have a large 6ft photo that he took, a copy of which was used as a backdrop for the news, visiting celebrities and many advertising commercials). Weekends were usually pictures of sport, footy, hockey, horse racing, speedway, and cycling. There's famous vision of dad's of the 1977 Burnie wheel race, where cycling legend Danny Clark won the wheel race from the back of the pack. I remember sitting on top of the news van listening to commentator Ray James getting excited as the race went on. The film can be seen on Youtube. Dad showed me how to interact with people and the professionalism needed to do the job properly, how to visualise shots and think ahead about how the assignment might look. The processing and editing of film also had to be done. Dad used to get me to load up the film processor and keep an eye on it until it rolled off the other end. I was always amazed how this film stuff went in one end blank and came out with little pictures on it. Film was actually cut and spliced together and he would edit the vison so it matched the script. The hallways of TNT9 and more so the newsroom became my second home, and the people there were influential to me - newsreader and editor Paul Murphy, sports reporter Ray James, Jim Cox, Craig Turner, Lyn Jackson, Tony Rosevear and Fred Archer, all gave me guidance. So when I left high school in 1981 I was at TNT9 part time already, learning from Fred Archer working in the studio on Sports Club and spending days in the newsroom. I wanted a full time job, and my relative Angie Bridle, who was a sub-editor at the time, mentioned a photographers job so I applied, and you know the rest of the story. Even though dad passed away six years ago, there's still some days on the job I wonder how he would have shot this and sometimes my picture reflects his work. The respect and professionalism he taught me are still some of the most important things I have learnt and value.

