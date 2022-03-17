sport, local-sport,

Tasmania JackJumpers import Josh Magette says the group would love to make the NBL playoffs and will work toward that target one step at a time. A maiden finals berth is possible for the new franchise with nine home-and-away games to play. The sixth-ranked side is a win behind fifth-ranked Illawarra Hawks who have 11 victories and eight defeats. It's why Saturday's Silverdome encounter between the two teams is a must-win for both. "I think the guys talk about it, you know everyone wants to make the playoffs," Magette said. "It's something we pride ourselves on is surprising a lot of people and proving people wrong every week. "But we're mostly focused on the next game, I think that's how it's got to be. "(Coach) Scott (Roth) hasn't really talked about playoffs, he talks about just approaching the next day at work and getting better in practice and just focusing on the next opponent we have. "But I think playoffs is definitely on people's minds, I think it's human nature to think about that when you're in the position we are." READ MORE: Tasmanian athletics team raring to go for nationals in Sydney The JackJumpers scored their third-straight win when they defeated the Hawks last Sunday 81-77 in a Hobart thriller. They also defeated Cairns Taipans 85-69 last Friday. Magette, who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, said it was important to collect those victories. "It was great for our team to come away with two wins, even more so I think it just showed our growth throughout the year," he said. "Early in the season, we lost at Cairns in a similar ugly, slugfest kind of game. "It showed our growth that we were able to snap out of the offensive funk and hit some shots in the second and third quarter." Magette scored 11 points against the Hawks last round. Assistant coach Mark Radford also said the JackJumpers were taking it one game at a time. He said the group was just focused on Illawarra and was not taking its eye off the ball. "Right now we can still write our own story," he said. "We're obviously a couple of games behind on the table but if we can just go in and do what we're supposed to do in this game and give ourselves a good opportunity, then it will be what it will be. "Scott has spoken about it, we've put ourselves in a good position after a tough start, so it's day-by-day." He's expecting a solid contest with the Hawks. "We're in good form and have played some good basketball (against them) in both games, it wasn't like we scrapped it," he said. "So we should go in with some good confidence." He noted Hawks coach Brian Goorjian was a great tactician and the JackJumpers would have to be on their A game and adapt quickly.

