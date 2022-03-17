Tourism sector on journey of sustainability

comment, opinion,

Here is a question to ponder - What are we going to do differently, post-pandemic, to evolve how our community and industry hosts visitors? Easily I could talk about improving yield from tourism by targeting audiences with our marketing and supporting visitor experiences which focus on quality over quantity. I could also say we need to negotiate for more air services to link us to more major cities across the country to improve access for more of these discerning visitors to come to our island. Both initiatives will be central motivations for how we navigate through the next era of Tasmania's visitor economy. In addition to this, at Visit Northern Tasmania (VNT) our thinking has firmly been about sustainability. How do we host visitors in ways that are responsible and inclusive of our community, environment and economy? Sustainable tourism can be misunderstood to only be about financial stability. But it is much more than that. The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) defines it as: "Tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities." A grand ideal, but how does it translate to Northern Tasmania and what we need to do now? For VNT these are a few of the sustainable tourism initiatives we're proud to be co-leading and/or supporting during 2022: Zero Waste Events Tasmania - In partnership with Events Tasmania, we are piloting an 18-month program to support event organisers in becoming zero waste in all that they do. This is a mentored support program bringing together national best practice and shared learnings between local event organisers for the betterment of all. The insights from this initiative will be shared with event organisers across the state. Championing accessible tourism - Again, a term that sometimes gets overused and misunderstood. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 15 per cent of the world's population (1 billion people) lives with some form of disability. One in six people in Australia have a disability - about 4.4 million of us - including half of people aged over 65, at least 44 per cent of which travel for pleasure. UNWTO says: Accessibility for all to tourism facilities, experiences, and services should be a central part of any responsible and sustainable tourism policy. Accessibility is not only about human rights. It is a business opportunity for destinations and businesses to embrace all visitors and enhance their wellbeing. At VNT we are working with a group of local tourism businesses wanting to explore how they become 'best practice' in accessible tourism. We will also be running a full day forum for tourism and event businesses to explore the commercial advantages of catering to people with disability. These are critical first steps as we work toward hosting the Special Olympics Australia games this October, working with the organisers to share what their athletes and people with intellectual disability need when we host them. But can we go one better than aligning with global sustainable tourism principles - can we be world leading? On Flinders Island, a regenerative tourism project has started known as the Islander Way. Going beyond current sustainable tourism planning, this two-year initiative will create a pathway for tourism that respects the community's values, contributes to a resilient economy, and takes responsibility for the impacts of tourism on the natural environment. This regenerative tourism initiative funded by the Tasmania state government, and sponsored by Flinders Council, is being led by some of Australia's most prominent thinkers in this space. It will act as 'a light on the hill' for many local communities seeking to better understand how they co-design visitor experiences that positively contribute to both community and place. To learn more, go to www.islanderway.co What more the future will bring? I hope during 2022 we will start to see some of the following materialise: Being truly sustainable is a journey not a destination. There will always be new ways of thinking, new technologies to adopt and new consumer and community sentiments to which we should respond. But it is committing to the journey and being willing to try new ways of working that makes us Tasmanian.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/291d2ea4-200e-4a30-b523-b3161c832954.jpg/r4_0_1154_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg