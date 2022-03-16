news, local-news,

Farmers, health professionals and cyclists will come together next week to raise funds and awareness for physical and mental health in the state's rural communities. The awareness campaign is part of the 2022 Tassie Ride for Resilience in which riders will cycle 400 kilometres over three days across Northern Tasmania. READ MORE: Tamar Irrigation Scheme a step closer to commencement date After successful campaigns on the mainland, the event has come to Tasmania, with participants joined on the ride by Australia's most successful Paralympic athlete in the Winter Games, Michael Milton. The event is run by Active Farmers, an organisation that advocates and is engaged in promoting a healthy lifestyle - both mental and physical - for farmers in remote and rural communities. READ MORE: Unvaccinated woman dies in Royal Hobart Hospital after contracting COVID-19; case numbers increasing Mr Milton said he was drawn to the event to help raise health awareness in a group that could often fly under the radar. "Active Farmers is a great charity that supports our farming community," he said. "Farmers tend to work very individually, not socialise a lot and not always have the healthiest lifestyle, so getting together, exercising together is what this is all about." READ MORE: Government fails to disqualify Tasmania Industrial Commission deputy president from nurses matter The Ride for Resilience event will take place from March 24 to the 26, and will cover the Meander Valley, Northern Midlands and West Tamar regions of Tasmania. Riders will visit communities participating in the Active Farmers program, including Hagley, Cressy and Campbell Town. READ MORE: Tasmanian manufacturers chasing $100 million in defence deals Active Farmers events coordinator Jess Stevenson said the program aimed to give rural and farming communities access to trainers and fitness equipment they may not have in remote areas. "The fundraiser is to help existing communities around Australia, and that might be buying more equipment to upgrade their equipment, but also to grow and establish new communities here in Tassie," she said. "We have two communities, active communities, and we're seeking another trainer for Tassie, we want to expand obviously here in Tassie." With a target of $50,000, the event has already raised more than $35,000, with donations still open. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/a1dcb053-46eb-493b-9928-d1247de64116.jpg/r366_667_4633_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg