comment, opinion,

"It may look like just a building but in truth it's so much more" are the first two lines of Jenna Howieson's poem on an airport, and how true those words are. When talking of airports there is reference to the people you observe when travelling from A to B; planes departing or returning travellers home, the airport or airline employees going about their work, airport facilities and the constant noise they all create, especially the shrill of the 'final boarding calls'. But as the poem states there is so much more. There is, of course, the air freight which is critical to the sustainability of many Tasmanian businesses. Over the past two COVID years both passenger travel and air freight have been hit hard, very hard. Changes have had to be made to workplaces and practices. Hobart Airport is one of those places and only last week there was a call by some of Tasmania's biggest fresh produce exporters to immediately start work on phase two of the airport's planned upgrade. This upgrade would allow larger, heavier aircraft to take off from, and fly into Hobart. The Federal Minister for Trade, Simon Birmingham, in 2020 quite rightly stated the pandemic had led to major air freight shortages and disrupted supply chains around the world. He went on to say "by getting flights off the ground full of Australian produce we are supporting our producers who have been hit hard by the crisis". To do that in Tasmania, Stage Two of the airport upgrade needs to proceed with haste. The building of our first airport, together with the vast majority of upgrades have a common theme and that is to cater for heavier aircraft. Back in 1934 the Federal government compulsorily acquired 77 hectares of land from a local farmer to establish an aerodrome able to accommodate 'heavy' aircraft. As air travel became more frequent and the number of flights increased, in 1948 Ben Chifley announced the construction of a new airport at Llanherne which he believed would be ideal for heavy aircraft serving the Antarctic region. Works began a year later and the airport was officially opened in 1956. A year after that it was the fifth busiest airport in Australia, processing 120,086 passengers and 11,724 tonnes of freight. In 1964 its runway was lengthened to cater for jet aircraft and was further extended in 1985 to allow wide bodied jets to fly direct to Auckland, Fiji, Singapore and Bali. Despite these upgrades international airlines were reluctant to commit to flights out of Hobart, and in 1998 international flights ceased. Privatisation of the airport occurred that same year, but it was the unparalleled increase in tourism sparked by the Mona phenomenon and championed by Lonely Planet that saw a Master Plan developed for the airport in 2015. Importantly this led to the runway being extended from 2251 to 2751 metres in 2018 which now allows for large, fully loaded aircraft to travel directly from Hobart to Antarctica and further enables direct flights from Hobart to South East Asia. There is no argument this will ultimately significantly boost visitation to our state and increase tourism revenue and employment for Tasmanians. But what of our air freight? There has been a call by some of our state's largest fresh produce exporters to further upgrade our airport to enable exporters to reach new markets further afield. Stage One of the upgrade has been completed but more federal, state and local funding is needed for Stage Two to proceed. This would allow larger, heavier aircraft to take off from and fly into Hobart. I'm advised that currently the older part of the runway is only strong enough for Code C narrow body aircraft. Stage Two and Three of the upgrade will strengthen the older sections of the runway and taxiways while also providing parking positions for Code E aircraft. One of the impediments of the Cathay Pacific freighters which were in use in 2021/22 was that the restrictions meant they could carry approximately 40,000 tonnes to Hong Kong as opposed to 60,000 tonnes and further, they were required to land in Melbourne for refuelling before continuing to their destination. This added a further $30,000 to $40,000 to costs. Currently Tasmanian producers of cherries, berries and the like are required to have their freight delivered by truck to the North West, loaded onto a ship and taken to Melbourne or Sydney before being transferred to aircraft and flown to their overseas destination. Tony Coad from Reid Fruits said that upgrading the weight capacity would allow them to reach new markets and would cut two days off travel times to some markets. There is no doubt international air freight from Tasmania will enable faster delivery to export markets which in turn will lead to higher premiums for products such as live seafood, berries, milk, meat and flowers, to name a few. A recent KPMG report noted that "by investing in the next phase of upgrades we have the chance to create nearly 1300 jobs around Tasmania and create an additional $122 million in economic activity each year". Air freight has come a long way but it is clear to maximise Tasmania's fresh food reputation there is more to do.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/38c64b23-0008-4573-afb2-1f68c62f720d.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg