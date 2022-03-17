comment, opinion,

With the recent deaths of Rod Marsh, Shane Warne and Kimberly Kitching from heart attacks it causes me to wonder, without laying blame, how good the services were in the areas they were in at the time. On February 7 I suffered a severe pain in my chest area. This happened at 6.05pm. My wife rang the ambulance, which arrived in about 10 minutes. I live at Riverside and it was quickly determined I was having a heart attack, and after giving me something for the pain I was on my way to the Launceston General Hospital. During the drive the paramedics were in touch with the hospital advising them of the circumstances. Within a short time of arrival I was being prepared to have an angiogram and once it was determined that I had a complete blockage of the right coronary artery a stent was fitted to open up the artery allowing the blood to flow again. Thus saving my life. As a consequence of the quick action of the paramedics and hospital staff I suffered no damage to the heart muscles. I spent just short of three days in the Northern Cardiac Care Unit, looked after by extremely caring staff, before being discharged and allowed to go home. I have since had two stents fitted to my left coronary artery, which was 90 per cent blocked. I cannot thank enough all those that were involved in my care and survival. Mike Fellows, Riverside I am stunned at the sheer irresponsibility of governments across the country dropping precautions against COVID infection, at the very time case numbers are increasing sharply, and with new, more infectious variants emerging. The usual rationale, well, it's here now so we have to learn to live it, is defeatist. It is also callous as long as there are still uninfected people in the community. The responsible thing to do is to take precautions to see they do not become infected: that means everyone should wear masks and social distance. Otherwise we are ensuring more of the uninfected become infected. Do politicians really want that? Maybe, with an election looming, both parties would rather the spread of infection than to displease those noisy members of the electorate who place their individual "rights" before the health of others. John Biggs, Mt Nelson Australia sends aid to Ukraine. So spruiks Scott Morrison. What do they need? They need anti-tank missiles. They need anti-aircraft missiles. They need a jump jet like the old Harrier so they can operate without airfields. They need medical supplies. What do they get from Australia? Mittens. Yes, mittens, as outlined in Nicholas Stuart's excellent article (Ex., March 14). You know like little old ladies used to knit, along with balaclavas and scarves for "our boys" in the trenches in the First World War. Come on Mr Morrison, stop pulling the wool over our eyes and do something constructive for once. Richard Hill, Newstead. Everyone is chasing the government excise on fuel but this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to government charges. You have the excise at a supposed 44 cents, then there is GST but the one most people don't know about is the world parity charge. This is levied by our government to allow Australia to be part of the global fuel market mainly for our gas exports. When petrol was around the $1.20 mark the total government charges per $1 spent were $0.73 so what are they now. This is the "elephant in the room" where fuel prices are concerned and it's all flowing straight into the government coffers. This false price allows the government to induce inflation when and if needed and does nothing for the cost of living. It's time to return to refining our own fuel. There are vast numbers of possible oil producing sites in Australia that the federal government won't release for exploration or development and so we are stuck with imports. It needs to change and allow Australia to become self-sufficient again. Ken Terry, Bridport Speed cameras have merit only if the speed limits themselves have any validity, and most don't. Invariably the cameras are set up in the wrong places, where a minor infringement is likely, but hardly dangerous (for example, the bottom of a dip). Roderick Smith, Surrey Hills Have your say. Send us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ftA38LcLm6zPPferaZ3FKy/291b6c4f-5dc8-4d67-bd6b-9c9486cf6c3f.jpg/r2_427_4174_2784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg