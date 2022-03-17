newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Young Tasmanian migrants learned about the joys of swimming this week as a popular initiative wrapped up its second year. Eight water safety classes for 11 children aged between six and 12, and originating from Bhutan and Afghanistan, were held in Launceston throughout the past month. READ MORE: Tamar Irrigation Scheme a step closer to commencement date The final session was on Wednesday night at Scotch Oakburn College's boarding campus. The classes, which were run by Royal Life Saving Tasmania, in partnership with the Migrant Resource Centre North and Scotch Oakburn College, were part of RLST's federally-funded inland waterways program. Royal Life Saving Tasmania Project & Programs Manager, Karina Siggins said the classes were a unique opportunity for migrant children to catch up to their peers in water safety knowledge. "The children in this course come from nations where people don't swim for recreation," she said. "Tasmanians love swimming, boating, fishing, and kayaking, but to take part in these activities you need that fundamental water safety knowledge and swimming ability because, despite the state having beautiful inland waterways, they can be treacherous if you don't know the risks." READ MORE: Unvaccinated woman dies in Royal Hobart Hospital after contracting COVID-19; case numbers increasing The classes each ran for an hour and were conducted by several boarding students, along with 1964 swimming Olympic bronze-medalist, Peter Tonkin, who said the children loved the sessions. "It's a terrific initiative, and it's good to see the students teaching the kids," he said. READ MORE: Government fails to disqualify Tasmania Industrial Commission deputy president from nurses matter Head of boarding at Scotch Oakburn College, Bo Power, said the students, many of whom had a natural interest in swimming, became involved in the project after an annual leadership retreat. "We spoke about what good leaders do, and concluded that they bring other members of the community forward," he said. "The students decided to do something action-based, as opposed to raising money, and we eventually came across the Migrant Resource Centre North," he said. READ MORE: Tasmanian manufacturers chasing $100 million in defence deals Mr Power said after the students viewed RLSA's 10-year study of drowning deaths in Australia from 2004 to 2015 - which revealed 30 per cent of those who drowned were born overseas - they decided teaching migrant children to swim was as worthy an initiative as any. Migrant Resource Centre North representative Gabriela Zampini said the eight children who were participating in the program for the second consecutive year had improved immensely in their swimming abilities. She said she was excited to see the progress of the new participants, and hoped the program could eventually expand to involve adults. "It's been an amazing experience so far," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/53678d8e-891d-429c-9ca9-301d2cdcf750.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg