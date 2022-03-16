news, local-news,

A group of newly graduated Constables undertook their first day of protecting and serving the city of Launceston this week. After graduating from the police academy last Friday, six new Constables put their training into action on Wednesday, when they commenced their first 24-hour operational shift. READ MORE: Tamar Irrigation Scheme a step closer to commencement date The new recruits are set to be guided and mentored by experienced officers, such as Inspector Nathan Johnston, who said he was excited to see the officers reap the rewards of the 31 weeks of training they underwent in Hobart, primarily over the course of last year. "It's always great to have extra numbers, because we're doing so much at the moment, especially in the Launceston CBD, where we're targeting antisocial behavior like hooning, so the more people we have, the better," he said. "They've got a lot of work ahead of them, but it's an exciting time for them, as well as for pre-existing officers." READ MORE: Unvaccinated woman dies in Royal Hobart Hospital after contracting COVID-19; case numbers increasing Constable Jarrod Ison said he always wanted to be a police officer, but opted to become a mechanical engineer for more than a decade of his professional life. However, at the age of 37, he felt it was time for a change in scenery, not only in terms of work, but in location too. "I'm from Sydney, so I'm really lucky in the sense that I'm going to be able to learn about Launceston, while gaining crucial experience on the job," he said. "I had looked at becoming a fireman, but the wide range of services that police are able to undertake ultimately won me over," he said. READ MORE: Government fails to disqualify Tasmania Industrial Commission deputy president from nurses matter Another new recruit, 47-year-old Constable Tim Irrgang, also relocated to join Launceston's police force. He hails from South Australia, where he spent most of his life performing and teaching music. After visiting Tasmania on a mountain biking trip in 2018, Constable Irrgang fell in love with the island-state and decided it would be the perfect place to step up from the job he had as a security guard at the time, and fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a police officer. "I'm looking forward to learning a lot," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/f5a4abbc-9451-4197-b898-666d34686ca3.jpg/r170_267_4830_2900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg