Mowbray's Mr. Reliable James Storay has been awarded the last Cricket North player of the round for the 2021-22 season. Storay scored 29 with the bat to extend Mowbray's total to 172 before the left-arm quick took his season-best figures of 5-66 to end the Eagles' season on a high - beating the previously undefeated Shamrocks. Following NTFA success in the winter after returning to junior club Lilydale, Storay took 24 wickets for the year at an average of 20.17 across all formats. READ MORE: Mia King and Daria Bannister earn AFLW under-22 gong His efforts certainly don't go past the eyes of skipper Luke Scott. "From our point of view [Storay] is as good as there is going around on the local cricket scene, we're lucky to have him and he does the work every week," he said last week. "I think what other clubs don't see and what other people don't see is the work he does on Tuesday and Thursday, he's certainly the fittest bloke at our club by a fair margin, really pumped for him." The player of the round gong is surprisingly his first and is only the club's fourth since its inception in 2018-19, with former skipper John LeFevre, Scott and Raiders gun Spencer Hayes claiming the others. The award has been South Launceston-dominated this season, with seven Knights players winning it across nine weeks.

