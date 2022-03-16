sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders coach Darren Simmonds reflected on his side's continued improvement as both grand finalists sweated on state players' availability. Three months after losing to North Hobart in the Twenty20 decider, Raiders face the same opposition in Sunday's one-day final with Simmonds proud of his team's dedication. "Over the course of the season we've won 13 and lost four so deserve the opportunity and the players are looking forward to the challenge of a grand final," he said. "Our girls are so resilient with what they put into their cricket. That comes out game after game and I'm sure it will again in a grand final." Having made a semi in their maiden season and last year's grand final, the team is itching to cap off another strong season. "This just shows where our program is at and that we are developing and improving all the time. The men have come a long way and are ahead of schedule and deserve the silverware they've got. We were always going to be ahead of that with the players we had and have been really competitive since we've been in the competition. We certainly want to get our own silverware for the Raiders." Batter Corinne Hall will be rested after heavy WNCL commitments while Tigers coach Salliann Beams will determine whether Sasha Moloney and Emma Manix-Geeves can play for the Raiders with Elyse Villani, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg and Clare Scott in the same boat for North Hobart. "Fingers crossed we'll have both available to play on Sunday," Simmonds added. "Without them, we're down to 10 available players but we've got potential players in mind if we get to that. But we don't want to get thinking about who we have not got. We just think about our best side at this stage. "North Hobart have a really good mix of experience and youth throughout their side. I always rate them highly and we always have good contests with them. We've played each other six times this season with three wins each so that shows we are fairly close."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/1363a13f-1f56-428e-bf26-f1fd718e4d8b.jpg/r0_16_2312_1322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg